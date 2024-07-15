HP Debuts 'World's Highest Performance AI PC'

HP is incorporating artificial intelligence more into its enterprise and personal product lines. It comes via a series of new innovations through its AI PC line and a new platform for managing large language models (LLMs).

The company announced on Monday the HP OmniBook Ultra, which it calls the "world's highest performance AI PC." The company is also releasing the Z by HP AI Studio, which will help expedite the development of AI-powered applications.

The Omnibook Ultra will be powered with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor and integrated AMD Radeon 800M graphics, and will reportedly have up to 21 hours of battery life. There is also the HP OmniStudio X 27 and 31.5 inch All-in-One Desktops, which have Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated) processors to help optimize performance.

The Z by HP AI Studio integration will provide users with the tools to create models built on HP's AI model, Galileo. It will expedite AI-powered app development, allow for hallucination and bias correction, and protect against inaccurate or biased outputs.

HP's Alex Cho

“AI is poised to be the most significant driver of change over the next decade, ushering in a new era of innovation driven not just by information, but actionable insights,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP is making AI real for companies with solutions like Z by HP AI Studio, for places and spaces with our latest hybrid work solutions, and for people with our first HP OmniBook Ultra.”

Z by HP AI Studio with Galileo integration will be available this fall. The OmniBook and OmniStudio product lines will be available on HP's website and other outlets in August.

HP stated at its annual Amplify event in March that it intended to use AI to help improve workers' "strained relationship" with work overall.