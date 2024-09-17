HP Imagine: AI PCs in the Spotlight

HP IMAGINE — HP is offering a first look at its new crop of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs and other AI-enabled devices.

The reveal happened Tuesday at the vendor’s annual product showcase and leadership conference, HP Imagine, in Palo Alto, California. Solutions include next-gen AI PCs, AI-enabled videoconferencing solutions, and a scalable GPU performance sharing solution for AI developers.

“HP is deeply ambitious in its commitment to reshape the way people work, fostering growth, nurturing creativity and unleashing limitless innovation,” said Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP. “We’re bringing AI to life and delivering powerful new experiences through our next-gen AI PCs, advanced audio and video solutions, and innovative AI development platform.”

HP's Alex Cho

HP said AI is transforming the way people feel about work. According to the 2024 HP Work Relationship Index, 68% of knowledge workers believe AI creates new opportunities to enjoy work, and 73% believe AI makes their job easier.

Indeed, Forrester’s 2025 Budget Planning Guide anticipates that 2025 will be the year that enterprises start to deploy laptops capable of running large language models (LLMs) locally with dedicated AI hardware. The end of life for Windows 10 will drive AI PC adoption as IT organizations seek better device experiences, lower costs, improved privacy, and enhanced security and manageability.

HP is already preparing partners to pitch its AI PCs as users embark on refresh programs from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Additionally, HP said it would launch the industry’s first role-based AI partner training and certification program for partners.

