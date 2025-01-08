CES 2025 — Dell Technologies is replacing its widely known PC brands, including XPS, Inspiron and Latitude, in a bid to make purchasing easier for customers in the AI PC era.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Dell debuted new three PC categories: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max.

The company contends that “buying a PC can be a complex experience, with multiple factors to consider — brands, models, form factors, performance, graphics, storage and materials.”

Dell cited stats from Accenture that show that 74% of consumers walked away from technology purchases simply because they felt overwhelmed.

Dell: For play, school and work.

Dell Pro: For professional-grade productivity.

Dell Pro Max: For maximum performance.

The Dell and Dell Pro product lines extend to displays, accessories and services “for a consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio.”

Each category is further divided into three tiers: Base, Plus, and Premium. Dell designed the tiers to make it easier for users to pick a device that matches their performance and budget needs.

PC 'Being Transformed' by AI

Elsewhere, CES has been a showcase for AI PCs from all the major vendors.

Dell has expanded its portfolio with new product designs, increased performance and battery life, the latest silicon innovation and AI accelerators, and "industry-leading" capabilities across software, management and sustainability.

“The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI,” said CEO Michael Dell. “Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing.”

Dell's Michael Dell

Dell said the latest generation silicon from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm offers customers enhanced performance and expanded AI capabilities in its PCS. The vendor also highlighted the Dell Pro AI Studio, an AI PC toolkit leveraging NPU technology and the newest addition to the Dell AI Factory.

With Dell validated tools, frameworks, templates and models, developers can now deploy AI applications on Dell AI PCs “with simplicity and speed,” regardless of the underlying silicon. This is expected to reduce development and deployment time by as much as 75%, going from six months to as little as six weeks, said Dell.

HP, Lenovo Showcase Latest AI PCs

HP is demonstrating what it describes as “the world’s most immersive AI business notebook” − the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i − at CES.

There were more “world’s most” on display from HP: “The world’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, the HP ZBook Ultra G1a 14, and the world’s most powerful mini workstation, the HP Z2 Mini G1a.”

HP has said it is readying partners to pitch the new era of AI PCs as users embark on refresh programs from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

HP ZBook Ultra G1a 14

“With HP’s newest EliteBooks, fast presentation creation, personalized emails and a built-in recording studio are possible with just a simple click of a button, alongside built-in security and intelligence thanks to Wolf Security,” said the company.

In addition, HP’s Thunderbolt 4 docks utilize Bluetooth to detect a PC as it’s approaching, instantly waking the ecosystem of displays and accessories to start work immediately.

Meanwhile, at the heart of Lenovo’s CES offerings is its Smarter AI for All vision, which integrates AI capabilities into its Copilot+ PCs and solutions.

Leading this effort is Lenovo AI Now, a powerful on-device personalized AI assistant built on Meta’s Llama 3 model, which offers natural language processing for tasks like document summarization, knowledge base retrieval, and workflow assistance.

Lenovo’s AI PC lineup includes the redesigned Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with rollable display, and the latest commercial desktops. These include the high performance ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6, and the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC powered by Snapdragon.

