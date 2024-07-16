Schneider Electric Adds Data Center Certs to Ecoxpert Program

Schneider Electric has launched five new industry certifications for data center and critical infrastructure partners as part of its EcoXpert Partner Program.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

July 16, 2024

3 Min Read
Schneider EcoXpert new certifications
Studio AP/Shutterstock

Schneider Electric has launched five new industry certifications for data center and critical infrastructure partners as part of its new EcoXpert Partner Program.

The new certifications are Power Continuity; Precision Cooling; Critical IT Infrastructure and Power; Continuity and Cooling Services; and Data Center Infrastructure Management. They target partners involved in data center design and build, cooling and power specialists, systems integration and process automation, electrical and mechanical contractors, and service providers. 

All are underpinned by the Schneider Electric sustainability school for partners, said the vendor.

Marc Garner, SVP, Secure Power division, Schneider Electric, Europe, said the certifications reflect the company’s commitment to its partner community. They also underscore its “responsibility towards building a greener and more secure future.

Schneider Electric's Marc Garner

Schneider Electric's Marc Garner

“Together with our partners, we are not simply transforming data centers, we are helping the wider community set a benchmark of excellence in service and knowledge delivery for their own customers," Garner said.

Partnering With Other EcoXperts

Schneider last year bolstered its sustainability consulting credentials with the acquisition of EcoAct from Atos Group.

According to research by Canalys and Schneider Electric, three in four (75%) European partners already have at least one person focused on ESG (environment, social, governance). More than 75% of customer RFPs have sustainability criteria included.

“I am hopeful that by bringing this extended family together it means we can deliver better solutions for the customer,” said Paul Almond, director at Schneider partner, Datacentre UK (DCUK). “This collaborative approach is very important."

Datacentre UK's Paul Almond

Datacentre UK's Paul Almond

“Bringing the ecosystem together couldn’t be timelier,” added John Thompson, managing director, Advanced Power Technology (APT). “With the developments in technology and advances in AI driving the expansion of capacities, it is critical we partner with other people and the other EcoXperts. With other disciplines involved in building monitoring, integrating the data center feels like the right approach. We will be able to get the kind of training and program that is already available and long established for EcoXpert."

Updates to Schneider EcoXpert Program

The EcoXpert program updates see the introduction of new benefits to partners. It created these, Schneider said, to meet growing demand for more specialized training. They include:

  • Online Training: A new training path focused on DESIGN and BUILD critical infrastructure solutions such as power, cooling, software deployment and turnkey data center solutions.

  • Badge & Certificate: Providing industry recognized certificates as proof of competence for potential customers and allows partners to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

  • Access to Partner Ecosystem: For help and collaboration on implementing new technology in ways that are too complicated or unmanageable to do alone. 

  • Access to Other Lead Certifications: Access to other Schneider competency certifications and segment specializations.

  • Partner Portal: 24/7 access to all content, tools, benefits, and training.

  • Technical Pre-Sales Support: Tailored Care Program deployed at country level to guarantee technical Pre-Sales support (Level 2 and 3). This, said Schneider, ensures the right level of support to DCIM and Certified Partners.

  • Services Resell and Perform: EcoXpert Data Center & Critical Infrastructure Certified Partners are eligible to Buy & Resell Services with differentiation with approved registered opportunity (ORP Program).

Read more about:

EMEASustainabilityPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal