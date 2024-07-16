Schneider Electric Adds Data Center Certs to Ecoxpert Program
Schneider Electric has launched five new industry certifications for data center and critical infrastructure partners as part of its EcoXpert Partner Program.
July 16, 2024
The new certifications are Power Continuity; Precision Cooling; Critical IT Infrastructure and Power; Continuity and Cooling Services; and Data Center Infrastructure Management. They target partners involved in data center design and build, cooling and power specialists, systems integration and process automation, electrical and mechanical contractors, and service providers.
All are underpinned by the Schneider Electric sustainability school for partners, said the vendor.
Marc Garner, SVP, Secure Power division, Schneider Electric, Europe, said the certifications reflect the company’s commitment to its partner community. They also underscore its “responsibility towards building a greener and more secure future.
Schneider Electric's Marc Garner
“Together with our partners, we are not simply transforming data centers, we are helping the wider community set a benchmark of excellence in service and knowledge delivery for their own customers," Garner said.
Partnering With Other EcoXperts
Schneider last year bolstered its sustainability consulting credentials with the acquisition of EcoAct from Atos Group.
According to research by Canalys and Schneider Electric, three in four (75%) European partners already have at least one person focused on ESG (environment, social, governance). More than 75% of customer RFPs have sustainability criteria included.
“I am hopeful that by bringing this extended family together it means we can deliver better solutions for the customer,” said Paul Almond, director at Schneider partner, Datacentre UK (DCUK). “This collaborative approach is very important."
Datacentre UK's Paul Almond
“Bringing the ecosystem together couldn’t be timelier,” added John Thompson, managing director, Advanced Power Technology (APT). “With the developments in technology and advances in AI driving the expansion of capacities, it is critical we partner with other people and the other EcoXperts. With other disciplines involved in building monitoring, integrating the data center feels like the right approach. We will be able to get the kind of training and program that is already available and long established for EcoXpert."
Updates to Schneider EcoXpert Program
The EcoXpert program updates see the introduction of new benefits to partners. It created these, Schneider said, to meet growing demand for more specialized training. They include:
Online Training: A new training path focused on DESIGN and BUILD critical infrastructure solutions such as power, cooling, software deployment and turnkey data center solutions.
Badge & Certificate: Providing industry recognized certificates as proof of competence for potential customers and allows partners to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.
Access to Partner Ecosystem: For help and collaboration on implementing new technology in ways that are too complicated or unmanageable to do alone.
Access to Other Lead Certifications: Access to other Schneider competency certifications and segment specializations.
Partner Portal: 24/7 access to all content, tools, benefits, and training.
Technical Pre-Sales Support: Tailored Care Program deployed at country level to guarantee technical Pre-Sales support (Level 2 and 3). This, said Schneider, ensures the right level of support to DCIM and Certified Partners.
Services Resell and Perform: EcoXpert Data Center & Critical Infrastructure Certified Partners are eligible to Buy & Resell Services with differentiation with approved registered opportunity (ORP Program).
