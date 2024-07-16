Schneider Electric has launched five new industry certifications for data center and critical infrastructure partners as part of its new EcoXpert Partner Program.

The new certifications are Power Continuity; Precision Cooling; Critical IT Infrastructure and Power; Continuity and Cooling Services; and Data Center Infrastructure Management. They target partners involved in data center design and build, cooling and power specialists, systems integration and process automation, electrical and mechanical contractors, and service providers.

All are underpinned by the Schneider Electric sustainability school for partners, said the vendor.

Marc Garner, SVP, Secure Power division, Schneider Electric, Europe, said the certifications reflect the company’s commitment to its partner community. They also underscore its “responsibility towards building a greener and more secure future.

Schneider Electric's Marc Garner

“Together with our partners, we are not simply transforming data centers, we are helping the wider community set a benchmark of excellence in service and knowledge delivery for their own customers," Garner said.

Partnering With Other EcoXperts

Schneider last year bolstered its sustainability consulting credentials with the acquisition of EcoAct from Atos Group.

According to research by Canalys and Schneider Electric, three in four (75%) European partners already have at least one person focused on ESG (environment, social, governance). More than 75% of customer RFPs have sustainability criteria included.

“I am hopeful that by bringing this extended family together it means we can deliver better solutions for the customer,” said Paul Almond, director at Schneider partner, Datacentre UK (DCUK). “This collaborative approach is very important."

Datacentre UK's Paul Almond

“Bringing the ecosystem together couldn’t be timelier,” added John Thompson, managing director, Advanced Power Technology (APT). “With the developments in technology and advances in AI driving the expansion of capacities, it is critical we partner with other people and the other EcoXperts. With other disciplines involved in building monitoring, integrating the data center feels like the right approach. We will be able to get the kind of training and program that is already available and long established for EcoXpert."

The EcoXpert program updates see the introduction of new benefits to partners. It created these, Schneider said, to meet growing demand for more specialized training. They include: