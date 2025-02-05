Data storage provider Pure Storage has updated its reseller partner program with a specific focus on increasing the profitability opportunities available to its partners in the channel.

IT providers are adapting as AI becomes more prominent and data becomes more important to empower functions like generative AI. The new partner program strives to provide the best tools to meet this rising demand. This includes a new focus on what Pure Storage views as the industry's leading issues: hybrid cloud optimization, AI infrastructure, modern applications and cyber resilience.

To do so, the company intends to incorporate new resources for partners to use, such as Pure Partner Intelligence's real-time insights. There will also be Pure Realize, a tool for improving customer conversations with use-case proposals, price quotes and solution-expertise business challenges. There's also a new digital partner master services agreement, which will automate the customer upgrade, expansion and renewal experience, the company said.

Finally, partners should expect to see a redesign of the company's partner portal with new CPQ tooling that will help partners with guided selling.

Pure Storage's Amy Fowler

“Pure Storage is deeply committed to driving shared success with its partners, and we are excited to deliver a reimagined program experience that positions partners for exponential growth," Amy Fowler, GM, commercial, at Pure Storage said. "Partners recognize the unrivaled value in leading with the Pure Storage Platform to solve customers’ most challenging data storage use cases and guiding their imperative to build and operate responsibly for a sustainable future.”

At least one of Pure Storage's large partners is eager to get his hands on the new collection of tools.

State of Pure Storage Partner Program

SHI International's Kapil Bansal

“Pure really leaned in and revamped their Reseller Partner Program by enhancing the unique tools and processes we need to deliver additional value to our customers,” said Kapil Bansal, SVP of partner management and solutions at SHI International. “From more relevant platform and solution-level enablement, to smarter and better-aligned incentives, to intelligence in recognizing growth opportunities, these program enhancements will help more efficiently address the huge customer demand in the storage market.”

The company intends to host several events around the world to help prospective partners understand what changes are coming to Pure Storage's channel program in the coming years.

Pure Storage recently collaborated with Micron to deliver energy-efficient solutions for hyperscaling data centers. The company last updated its Pure Partner Program in June, including new incentives, billing automation and intelligent visibility.

