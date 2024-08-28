NetApp Optimizes Support for VMware Cloud Tools

The data infrastructure company has expanded its support for VMware cloud tools in hopes of improving efficiency.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 28, 2024

2 Min Read
VMware cloud tools support from NetApp
nendra wahyu kuncoro/Shutterstock

NetApp is leveraging its solutions to help customers run their IT environments and VMware workloads more efficiently at scale.

The data infrastructure provider announced on Wednesday that it's implementing new capabilities that will help customers run their VMware deployments better. This includes expanded support for the VMware Cloud Foundation, new capabilities for Azure VMware Solution and enhanced optimization for NetApp Cloud Insights.

NetApp's Jonsi Steffanson

NetApp's Jonsi Steffanson

“NetApp and Broadcom are working together to take the uncertainty out of hybrid cloud environments,” said Jonsi Stefansson, SVP and CTO at NetApp. “More than 20,000 customers rely on NetApp to support their VMware workloads. NetApp's continued close collaboration with Broadcom following the acquisition of VMware ensures our solutions seamlessly interoperate so our mutual customers can leverage a single intelligent data infrastructure to operate their VMware workloads more efficiently.” 

The two companies have a long history of cooperation. NetApp has partnered with VMware for more than 10 years, and has acted as a key engineering design partner around VMware's vSphere Virtual Volumes.

The expansion of VMware-related tools follows NetApp bringing a series of guided workflows that will help the company execute and automate its disaster recovery plans for VMware workloads.

Broadcomm's Paul Turner

Broadcomm's Paul Turner

“As organizations modernize infrastructure with VMware Cloud Foundation, they want to know that the services upon which they rely from industry-leaders such as NetApp will continue to work seamlessly and deliver the value they have come to expect,” said Paul Turner, VP of products in Broadcom's VCF division. “Having NetApp as a close collaborator helps our mutual customers deploy innovative data and storage services on top of their private cloud platform, and ensure they are getting the most value out of their VMware environments.” 

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era