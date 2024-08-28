NetApp Optimizes Support for VMware Cloud Tools

NetApp is leveraging its solutions to help customers run their IT environments and VMware workloads more efficiently at scale.

The data infrastructure provider announced on Wednesday that it's implementing new capabilities that will help customers run their VMware deployments better. This includes expanded support for the VMware Cloud Foundation, new capabilities for Azure VMware Solution and enhanced optimization for NetApp Cloud Insights.

NetApp's Jonsi Steffanson

“NetApp and Broadcom are working together to take the uncertainty out of hybrid cloud environments,” said Jonsi Stefansson, SVP and CTO at NetApp. “More than 20,000 customers rely on NetApp to support their VMware workloads. NetApp's continued close collaboration with Broadcom following the acquisition of VMware ensures our solutions seamlessly interoperate so our mutual customers can leverage a single intelligent data infrastructure to operate their VMware workloads more efficiently.”

The two companies have a long history of cooperation. NetApp has partnered with VMware for more than 10 years, and has acted as a key engineering design partner around VMware's vSphere Virtual Volumes.

The expansion of VMware-related tools follows NetApp bringing a series of guided workflows that will help the company execute and automate its disaster recovery plans for VMware workloads.

Broadcomm's Paul Turner

“As organizations modernize infrastructure with VMware Cloud Foundation, they want to know that the services upon which they rely from industry-leaders such as NetApp will continue to work seamlessly and deliver the value they have come to expect,” said Paul Turner, VP of products in Broadcom's VCF division. “Having NetApp as a close collaborator helps our mutual customers deploy innovative data and storage services on top of their private cloud platform, and ensure they are getting the most value out of their VMware environments.”