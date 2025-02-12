Juniper Networks is adding new technology to its wired access portfolio to help IT companies scale their operations, mitigate risk and facilitate strategic transformation initiatives.

The networking equipment giant on Wednesday unveiled new Juniper Networks EX4000 Series switches. They use AI and cloud-native architecture to provide fast deployment, maximized uptime, zero-trust security, reduced operational costs and seamless migration to Wi-Fi 7.

Worldcom Exchange's Dustin Burns

"The Juniper EX4000 switches will revolutionize our customer deployments with their fast boot times, and Perpetual [Power over Ethernet] will ensure faster operational recovery times when performing switch maintenance that require reboots," Dustin Burns, manager of edge/mobility networking at Worldcom Exchange, told Channel Futures. "By leveraging Juniper Mist switch templates, we've simplified large-scale deployments like never before. The EX4000's AI-native innovation and cloud-native capabilities deliver a superior, hassle-free networking experience that our customers will love."

EX4000 Series Switch Deployment Details

The EX4000 line uses zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) for hands-free configuration to help deploy large numbers of switches quickly. The EX4000's Mist AI application will also accelerate installation by enabling IT staff to scan QR codes to assign switches. The switches will also have AIOps capabilities.

The EX4000 will also have options for 12-, 24- and 48-port multigigabit connectivity, 802.3bt POE++, Juniper Mist Access Assurance and energy efficiency tools.

Juniper Networks will also offer assistance with design, deployment and operations through its AI Advanced Care professional services offerings.

The wireless/wired infrastructure provider expanded its portfolio through an expansion of its partnership with ePlus to add support for those tools. Juniper also made several changes to its partner program at the start of 2025. These include rewards based on a points-based Seller Rewards Program and discounts on products, deal registration incentives and investment funds for partners.