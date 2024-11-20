HPE Strengthens GreenLake Portfolio

HPE DISCOVER BARCELONA — HPE GreenLake was front and center at Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) European customer and partner gathering Wednesday.

The vendor used the event to showcase several updates to HPE GreenLake. HPE said new unified virtualization management, fast object storage and disconnected private clouds will enable better management across complex, heterogenous hybrid IT environments.

HPE CTO Fidelma Russo said the updates will produce “the most complete HPE GreenLake portfolio to date.”

HPE's Fidelma Russo

HPE also unveiled six new partners to the Unleash AI program, and announced that partners will now be able deliver sovereign private cloud services powered by HPE GreenLake.

HPE VM Essentials (VME) software. HPE VM Essentials is a unified VM management experience to help customers manage their virtualized workloads across hybrid environments. HPE said the solution simplifies management by integrating existing virtualized workloads with the new HPE VME hypervisor. HPE VM Essentials supports leading storage protocols, distributed workload placement, high availability, live migration and integrated data protection. By modernizing with HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE VM Essentials, the vendor said enterprises can save up to five-times TCO.

Related:NetApp Updates Enterprise Storage Lineup, Teams with Red Hat

HPE VM Essentials is the first step in utilizing HPE’s 2024 acquisition of Morpheus across its portfolio. HPE said customers can manage existing virtualized workloads or re-platform to the HPE VME hypervisor, while experiencing a simple VM-vending experience across both stacks.

Cohesity and Commvault will support HPE VM Essentials, providing VM backup and recovery services.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000. New object storage enables enterprises to store and retrieve data faster. The X10000 is designed for exabyte scale and achieves up to six-times faster performance versus the competition, according to HPE. Additionally, it said its differentiated multiprotocol (MP) disaggregated architecture for block, file and object storage, simplifies fleet management across hybrid environments and saves customers up to 40%.

HPE is collaborating with Nvidia to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory, system memory and the X10000, for AI applications. This direct path will increase system bandwidth, decrease latency and improve GPU utilization.

HPE Alletra Storage

New solutions for organizations in regulated environments. HPE will introduce disconnected management for its private cloud and block storage offering. This, it said, will enable a cloud experience at sites that can't have an internet connection. Qualified partners will also be able to deliver sovereign private cloud solutions powered by HPE GreenLake.

Related:HPE Eyes AI Dominance with Fanless Direct Liquid Cooling

The company said some private and public sector customers want a cloud operating model without exposing sensitive data or IP to open networks. HPE aims to address this with new HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected. The air-gapped private cloud and block storage solutions provide a cloud experience with disconnected management.

HPE Private Cloud AI expands partner ecosystem and use cases. HPE has also added six new partners to the Unleash AI program to accelerate time to market with solutions for specialized AI use cases. In addition, Deloitte has expanded its collaboration with HPE and will deploy its AI solutions such as C-Suite AI with HPE Private Cloud AI.

Partners to Deliver Sovereign Cloud

Authorized HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners will be able deliver sovereign private cloud services powered by HPE GreenLake. Starting in Europe, partners can create sovereign cloud capabilities that meet local, regional and industry-specific regulations. These partners can earn the HPE Sovereignty competency which demonstrates expertise using HPE GreenLake cloud to provide secure private clouds within a hosted environment or within customers’ own datacenters.

Related:Pure Storage Takes Shots at Legacy File Storage with New Features