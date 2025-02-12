Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced eight new HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers, while it said tackle critical customer challenges.

The latest additions feature new security capabilities, optimized performance for complex workloads and management features enhanced by AI. The new servers will feature upcoming Intel Xeon 6 processors for data center and edge environments.

Scott Wood, vice president and general manager, North America compute at HPE, said customer challenges include security vulnerabilities from an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape, lack of visibility in server operations and absence of proactive insights. They also face a reliance on manual operations, and the growing performance and efficiency demands for new AI, edge and virtualization workloads.

“HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers are a comprehensive solution that empowers partners to drive growth and innovation,” he said. “Designed to address high competition, complex technology integration, and rapidly evolving tech trends directly, these servers offer advanced security features, optimized performance for AI and edge applications, significant productivity boosts, and sustainability benefits, all while delivering substantial cost savings.

“With this launch," Wood added, "HPE enables its partners to stand out in a crowded market, enhance their operational efficiency, and effectively meet the diverse needs of their customers.”

Chip-to-Cloud and Full Life Cycle Security

HPE said the ProLiant Compute Gen12 portfolio has “built-in safeguards at every layer – from the chip to the cloud – and every phase of the server life cycle.”

HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) 7 introduces a dedicated security processor called "secure enclave" to help organizations safeguard against future threats. The company says it's the first server with quantum computing-resistant readiness that meets the requirements for a high-level cryptographic security standard, the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification.

The chip-enhanced security features of HPE iLO 7 distinguish HPE ProLiant servers from other vendors, the company added.

“Embedded into the server hardware, secure enclave establishes an unbreakable chain of trust to protect against firmware attacks and creates full line-of-sight from the factory and throughout HPE’s trusted supply chain. This extends to the end of the product life cycle with HPE Onsite Decommission Services, which collects equipment and transports it to an authorized sorting and recycling facility.”

AI-Driven Insights

HPE Compute Ops Management is a cloud-based software platform that helps customers secure and automate server environments. All new features, including AI-informed insights, new map-based visibility and third-party tool integration, will be available to HPE ProLiant Compute Gen10 servers and newer.

To aid customers evaluating future purchases, a standalone tool called HPE Power Advisor estimates environment performance metrics such as energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

Servers Optimized for Demanding Workloads

HPE also says it has right-sized new additions to the HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 portfolio to address demanding workloads. These include AI, data analytics, edge computing, hybrid cloud and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions.

The vendor added that it engineered the servers to optimize performance, energy efficiency and cost, with up to 41% better performance per watt compared to legacy enterprise systems. It said HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers deliver up to 65% in power savings per year and enable organizations to free up data-center capacity with one Gen12 server providing the same compute performance as seven Gen10 servers.

To meet customer demand for more energy efficient data centers, HPE is offering optional direct liquid cooling (DLC) on Intel-based HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 one-socket and two-socket rack servers.

HPE Enabling Partners

HPE is offering a range of programs, tools and training to help partners sell the HPE ProLiant Gen11 and Gen12 servers.

“With a substantial installed base, particularly within the enterprise, commercial and SMB sectors, partners are now equipped to present customers with a compelling server refresh strategy centered around the compelling features and benefits of HPE ProLiant Gen11 and Gen12, unlocking significant revenue opportunities,” said Wood.

Sales and pre-sales content and training, as well as live Compute Partner Essentials roadshows, are now available. These, said Wood, enable partners to learn about sales opportunities in growing spaces like AI and edge, HPE ProLiant value, and server technical details to better capture market opportunities.

Wood also said HPE’s Smart Choice program is available to distribution and channel partners.

“[It] offers our most popular preconfigured ProLiant servers, fully assembled and ready to ship at competitive prices,” he said.

“We have recently introduced incentives for HPE Partner Ready sellers, empowering partners to expand their business through Smart Choice deals. Designed with our partners’ needs at the forefront, we anticipate increased participation in the Smart Choice program with the launch of ProLiant Gen12 servers.”

HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 Availability

Six of the eight new HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers featuring upcoming Intel Xeon 6 processors will be available this quarter. This includes HPE ProLiant Compute DL320, DL340, DL360, DL380, DL380a and ML350 Gen12 servers. Expect availability of HPE Synergy 480 and HPE ProLiant Compute DL580 Gen12 servers this summer.

The HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 portfolio will be available standalone or via HPE GreenLake.