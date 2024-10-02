Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.

Coffee with Craig and James Episode 141: MetTel, Low-Earth Orbit Satellites

The Channel Futures podcast unearths the secrets behind the growing popularity of low-Earth orbit satellite connectivity.

Craig Galbraith, James Anderson

October 2, 2024

41 Min Listen

No doubt you're familiar with Starlink, the low-Earth orbit satellite service that's gained plenty of attention thanks to its oft-newsmaking company owner, Elon Musk.

But there are other competitors in the space that are offering what is suddenly a much lower-latency internet option proving to be a reliable backup to fiber and other technologies. In some cases, it can be a standalone connectivity option, particularly if your company operates in a rural area.

Furthermore, the future appears bright for the technology.

We asked Ed Fox, CTO at MetTel, all about the partner opportunity.

It's Coffee with Craig and James on Channel Futures TV.

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

