Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.
Coffee with Craig and James Episode 141: MetTel, Low-Earth Orbit Satellites
The Channel Futures podcast unearths the secrets behind the growing popularity of low-Earth orbit satellite connectivity.
October 2, 2024
No doubt you're familiar with Starlink, the low-Earth orbit satellite service that's gained plenty of attention thanks to its oft-newsmaking company owner, Elon Musk.
But there are other competitors in the space that are offering what is suddenly a much lower-latency internet option proving to be a reliable backup to fiber and other technologies. In some cases, it can be a standalone connectivity option, particularly if your company operates in a rural area.
Furthermore, the future appears bright for the technology.
We asked Ed Fox, CTO at MetTel, all about the partner opportunity.
