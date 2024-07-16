In the small business category (19 employees or fewer), Verizon placed first with a score of 680. Next came AT&T and Frontier Business, which both scored 636. Spectrum, Optimum Business, Cox and Comcast filled out the final four.

Lepper said Verizon has been a consistent player in both the East Coast and in SMB.

"They win our residential stuff too, and they have wires in the ground on the East Coast, and obviously they have fixed wireless everywhere else," he said. "They kind of dominate. They own the Northeast. And if you think of the customers that are small business and or residential, Verizon's just done an outstanding job all around."

Lepper said J.D. Power changed its scoring model for small business to reflect the segments' unique challenges.

"Sometimes they're treated more like a residential customer. Their priorities are different, and their need for Internet is higher, because they don't have they don't have alternate options," he said.

The "performance and reliability" factor accounts for 28% of the small business score, compared to 17% for the larger segments.

"If a big company has internet go out, it's probably not the whole company that goes out, and they probably have a backup system and a couple other things. The little mom-and-pop store can't process credit cards anymore," he said.

That's one of the reasons J.D. Power added digital account management as a factor.