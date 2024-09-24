VMWARE EXPLORE — The future of VMware Cloud Foundation is here — or so says Broadcom in one of the biggest announcements for channel partners coming out of the company’s annual event this week in Las Vegas.

Broadcom is sure to focus much of the talk around VCF 9 on the platform’s ability to help organizations reduce their VMware costs. Such an approach would come as the chipmaker faces a lot of criticism from end users and channel partners about ratcheting up pricing after buying VMware — despite promises to the contrary. Broadcom commissioned a study that found its technology has the power to reduce expenses. Check out the statistics in this VMware Explore news roundup and see if you agree.

There is more coming out of VMware Explore, of course. While we’ve largely focused on the VCF news, since that’s where many Channel Futures readers play, also look for updates on a new certification, customer support and guidance, cybersecurity protections, software-defined edge technology and Tanzu.

And yes, AI plays a significant role in most of these announcements. To that point, we fully expect many of the speeches and sessions at VMware Explore to add to the AI hype that has taken over the industry.

See the slideshow above to dive into the most prominent news coming out of VMware Explore 2024 so far.