Splunk Beefs Up Observability Portfolio with Cisco

Splunk has unveiled innovations across its expanded observability portfolio to help organizations build an observability practice.

These product advancements provide ITOps and engineering teams with more options to unify visibility across their entire IT environments. This will provide faster detection and investigation, harness control over data and costs, and improve their digital resilience, according to Splunk.

Cisco AppDynamics is now part of Splunk’s observability portfolio and will be known as Splunk AppDynamics. With Splunk AppDynamics, the portfolio provides organizations with deeper business context, and broader coverage across both three-tier and microservices environments, for unified visibility across any environment and any stack.

Cisco closed its $28 billion acquisition of Splunk earlier this year.

Cory Minton, Splunk's field CTO, said his company’s observability portfolio addresses a key challenge that many customers and partners face: scattered visibility across tech stacks.

Splunk's Cory Minton

“By introducing upgrades to our observability portfolio, our customers have access to smarter insights for monitoring critical issues, such as disrupted user transactions and supply chain outages, enabling quick actions to enhance digital resilience,” he said. “All this innovation presents opportunities for our partners to expand their service offerings and outcomes delivered to customers with a broader range of observability capabilities through Splunk’s observability portfolio, supercharged by Splunk AppDynamics.”

Related:First Cisco-Splunk Observability Platform Integrations Go Live

Observability Portfolio Innovations

Key innovations include:

Enhancements to the unified observability experience.

General availability of single sign-on (SSO) and deep linking between Splunk Cloud and Splunk AppDynamics to improve operational efficiency and streamline troubleshooting workflows.

General availability of an enhanced user interface to deliver a more consistent look and feel for the user, and a more cohesive troubleshooting experience across Splunk AppDynamics and Splunk Observability Cloud.

General availability of the Log Observer Connect for Splunk AppDynamics to drive faster troubleshooting across on-premises and hybrid environments by allowing customers to bridge the gap from dashboards and visualizations in Splunk AppDynamics to relevant logs in the Splunk platform with a single click.

Splunk also unveiled updates to its Tag Spotlight capability to provide a more intuitive understanding of common problems across applications and end-user experience. This will facilitate faster troubleshooting and improving incident resolution, according to the company.

Related:Conf24: Cisco's Splunk Acquisition to Make Splunk 'Only Better'

In addition, infrastructure monitoring with Kubernetes Proactive Troubleshooting provides ITOps and engineering teams with improved drill-down experiences, simplified navigation and new list views for the Kubernetes navigator. This will speed mean time to resolve (MTTR) and maintain optimal performance across their Kubernetes environments.

“Observability has become a strategic pillar for enterprises managing hybrid and multi-tier applications,” Minton said. “According to our latest State of Observability research, these enterprises require visibility across complex, hybrid-cloud environments. By leveraging Splunk’s observability portfolio, customers, with the help from partners, can overcome fragmented visibility and eliminate blind spots. This provides partners with a robust set of observability capabilities that connects underlying technical services to business outcomes, a critical defining factor of observability leaders.”

Splunk’s log analytics and cloud-native observability, combined with AppDynamics’ visibility and business insights across three-tier/n-tier and on-premises applications, make the Splunk observability portfolio even more appealing to customers and partners who are seeking a unified, multi-faceted solution, he said.

“Bringing together Cisco and Splunk’s technology assets and engineering talent to advance our customers’ outcomes has been and will continue to be our goal and vision,” Minton said.