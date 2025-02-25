In a deal that the companies expect to total $2.5 billion over the next seven years, Salesforce and Google Cloud have expanded their work together.

The move gives customer relationship management provider Salesforce another hyperscaler option, reducing its reliance on Amazon Web Services, while bringing more AI workloads to Google Cloud — which, despite continuing to rank as the third-largest global public cloud provider, seems to be leading in the AI race. From there, Salesforce customers will be able to build Agentforce agents using Google Gemini, and deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud.

For channel partners whose enterprise customers use Salesforce and Google Cloud, the agreement promises to consolidate capabilities, potentially simplifying operations and, at the same time, offering choice in applications and models. It doesn't look as though the Salesforce-Google Cloud partnership expansion will impact Salesforce users on AWS. Last November, Salesforce issued a blog detailing its AI agents work with AWS, noting this: “Customers will continue to benefit from the partnership between Salesforce and AWS, with more innovations and regional support planned for 2025.”

Meanwhile, Salesforce and Google Cloud say their new contract emphasizes making the most of AI workloads.

Salesforce's Srini Tallapragada

“Salesforce offers a complete, enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities easily and realize business value fast,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce president and chief engineering and customer success officer. “Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents and AI development tools on the planet. Together we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labor.”

Recall that Salesforce debuted its Agentforce platform last year; you’ve probably seen the commercials with actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson (below).

For Google Cloud, providing the infrastructure for Salesforce “means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on our highly secure, AI-optimized infrastructure — with minimal friction,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics and more.”

Google Cloud's Thomas Kurian

Here are the main takeaways from the beefed-up agreement between Salesforce and Google Cloud:

Agentforce will use Google’s Gemini models. The AI agents will work with images, audio and video, handle more complex tasks via Gemini, and act using real-time insights and answers via Google Search with Vertex AI.

Salesforce Service Cloud will integrate more tightly with Google Customer Engagement Suite. This will deliver enhanced AI-enabled contact center, with tools including real-time voice translation, agent-to-agent handoffs, personalized agent recommendations and AI-driven conversational insights across all channels.

Salesforce’s Agentforce, Data Cloud and Customer 360 Apps will run on Google Cloud infrastructure, with access to new regions and simplified procurement through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Salesforce, citing a study it commissioned in 2023, says agentic AI represents a $2 trillion market opportunity through 2028, with channel partners driving much of the growth. According to that report, 84% of CIOs told Salesforce that AI will prove as significant to business as the internet.

The Salesforce and Google Cloud news comes about a month after ServiceNow revealed it’s also offering its customer relationship management, IT service management and security incident response platforms on Google Cloud. In addition, the stronger partnership between Salesforce and Google Cloud appears to be a strategic step for the latter to better compete against rival Microsoft’s productivity and AI offerings, per multiple outlets.

