ORACLE CLOUDWORLD — On the heels of its fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings that sent shares skyward, Oracle is touting its combined cloud computing and AI capabilities.

Indeed, the AI focus is helping re-propel Oracle back into the cloud conversation. To that point, cloud revenue, fueled by AI innovations, rose 21%, to $5.6 billion in the three months that ended June 30.

After some time away from the spotlight, the longtime tech provider is once again making strides that could soon pit it against its large hyperscaler competitors — which, at the same time, have morphed into the company’s new partners.

In fact, Oracle CEO Safra Katz said just that during her Oracle CloudWorld keynote on Tuesday. Because of the way Oracle built its cloud from the beginning, she said, users have the most options for running their environments any way they want — private, public, dedicated, sovereign, airgapped, and so on. That even makes Oracle cloud offerings appealing to fellow providers, she noted.

“We've been able to build it so we can reach you anywhere,” Katz said. “And … many of our longtime rivals are now our partners,” she said, referring to just-cemented deals with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

Meanwhile, Katz gushed over Oracle’s growing “AI foundation that runs so much faster than everyone else's that we have become the destination of choice.”

Katz said she and Oracle Founder Larry Ellison talk “all the time” about “this particular moment when there is no question that our 47 years of Oracle are now finally all coming together with two things: One, unbelievable capabilities and technologies, and two, all of you … our customers.”

With all that in mind, Oracle CloudWorld featured an avalanche of news. We cover those announcements here. Hint: “Now we are in everybody’s clouds,” Katz said.

See the slideshow above for a full recap.