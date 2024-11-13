Pax8 ID's First 'Galactic' Partner in Voyager Alliance

Nationwide MSP Sourcepass is the first channel partner to make it to the highest tier of the Pax8 Voyager Alliance, the cloud marketplace's partner program.

Sourcepass is now a member of the Galactic level of the Voyager Alliance Program. This role is the highest rank attainable within Voyager Alliance, which works with Pax8 partners to meet their specific needs and provide a scalable growth path built on those needs. This includes new educational tools, enabling partners and providing appropriate support. As partners grow more and reach additional levels, they get new benefits from Pax8. These include premium technical support, tiered pricing, extended payment terms and opportunities to influence Pax8's future plans.

Pax8's Craig Donovan

Sourcepass has a long history with Pax8. During the Beyond 2024 partner event this year, Pax8 recognized Sourcepass as its Global Partner of the Year.

"We are honored to have had a longstanding, strong partnership with Sourcepass over many years, so it's only fitting that our Global Partner of the Year is now setting a new bar for Galactic tier partners," said Craig Donovan, chief experience officer at Pax8. "Congratulations to Sourcepass for being a top performer within the highest tier of our Voyager Alliance program that provides them with all the benefits to leverage for continued growth and scale."

Related:Pax8’s Rob Rae 'Very Bullish' About Future of MSPs

Sourcepass' Chuck Canton

"We're excited to build on our partnership with Pax8, whose innovative solutions make them an invaluable resource for Sourcepass," said Chuck Canton, CEO of Sourcepass. "Our top-tier status in the Voyager Alliance program reinforces our commitment to delivering leading-edge technology through Pax8 that drives our clients' success. The program's scalable, strategic structure supports our rapid growth, while its automation and transparency streamline processes, allowing our team to focus on delivering an IT experience that our clients love."

Pax8 Voyager Alliance

Pax8 launched the Voyager Alliance just last week. It revolves around its partners' use of the company's cloud marketplace and the value it brings to them and their customers.

“Cloud marketplace growth is expected to exceed $45 billion by 2025, driven by various service partners within the channel ecosystem,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst of Canalys, an Informa company. “Adopting a tiered model that provides a more curated experience is critical to enabling these varying partners and their goals. With its new program, Pax8 establishes the foundation to effectively support partners at scale and guide them on their path to success.”