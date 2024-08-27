Endpoint management platform NinjaOne has joined Amazon Web Services' Partner Network, a decision that will give AWS customers easier access to the platform.

The company announced the decision on Tuesday. Customers, via AWS, will have access to NinjaOne's Unified IT Management Service, which will provide tools for endpoint management, security and visibility, unifying the process into a single place for those who operate multiple endpoint devices every day.



“Managing and securing endpoints across today’s hybrid and distributed environments can be cumbersome, complex and cost-prohibitive. IT teams and MSPs need solutions that can manage and secure all endpoints at scale so they can give employees the tools they need to do their best work,” said Joe Lohmeier, VP of channel sales at NinjaOne. “Our top priority is customer success, and by joining the AWS Partner Network, we’re making it easier for organizations to automate the hardest parts of IT to increase efficiency, improve productivity and build resilience.”

NinjaOne will now be part of a global network of 130,000 partners using AWS who represent more than 200 countries.

NinjaOne Expands Endpoint Management Access

NinjaOne also launched a new global channel program in late June, which will offer new business as well as opportunities to cross-sell, upsell and renew deals.

NinjaOne's CEO, Sal Sferlazza, will be on stage for a one-on-one interview at the MSP Summit in Atlanta, Sept. 18.