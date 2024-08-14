While the crush of news around VMware alternatives has slowed, expect to hear more on this front as VMware Explore approaches.

We already have two examples. First, ClearScale, an Amazon Web Services partner for 13 years, is talking up its VMware alternative, the VMware-to-AWS Accelerator suite. ClearScale started developing the services portfolio late last year after Broadcom began enacting its sweeping changes to VMware’s offerings and partner programs. In this week’s cloud computing news roundup, we have details from CEO Jimmy Chui as the company takes the solution to a broader buyer base.

The second example comes from Scale Computing. One of the first vendors to leap on the fallout from Broadcom-VMware, Scale Computing just unveiled another solution for migrating VMware to a new environment.

After that, find out what U.K.-based Civo has to say about cloud costs. The indie cloud computing company has been keen on targeting the hyperscalers, and the findings in its latest report indicate that the provider likely will not relent.

Finally, we wrap up with a couple of tidbits, the first from Wipro and Google Cloud, the second from research firm IDC around sovereign cloud adoption in most of Asia Pacific. Those deployments will follow closely in line with broader public cloud computing trends throughout APAC.

Related:The Broadcom VMware Acquisition: A Complete Timeline

In the meantime, as VMware Explore draws near, Channel Futures predicts vendors and partners will make even more announcements around VMware alternatives. See the slideshow above, especially if you’re interested in the growing market for VMware alternatives.