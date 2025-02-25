A new self-funded study shows that Google Cloud certifications in cloud and AI increase career opportunities and contribute to faster promotions.

That’s the word from Erin Rifkin, managing director of Google Cloud Learning, in a blog touting research firm Ipsos’ findings around the value of Google Cloud certifications. Google Cloud commissioned Ipsos to conduct the accreditation-centric survey and write the subsequent report.

“The cloud is evolving fast — and that means the world is evolving fast,” Rifkin wrote. “With the explosion of AI, it’s not enough to build skills; you have to be able to prove you have them.”

Google's Erin Rifkin

To that point, from its survey of more than 3,000 cloud practitioners, students and decision-makers, Ipsos says eight in 10 respondents agreed that Google Cloud certification bolsters their job prospects.

More than three-quarters (81%) further said sharing their accomplishments online proved highly important to their success, while 85% said that cloud certifications give them the skills they need to fill in-demand roles. In addition – and this may come of interest to cloud service providers that are hiring – nine in 10 Google Cloud-certified students said their training makes them more competitive.

Along those lines, organizations using the world’s third-largest hyperscaler told Ipsos that Google Cloud certifications make their businesses stronger. Seven in 10 said certified employees are more productive. Eight in 10 said they prefer to hire candidates with cloud accreditations. And nine in 10 said they’re more confident in a candidate who holds certifications.

Finally, 61% of respondents told Ipsos that accreditations represent the most essential part of their cloud learning journeys.

With all that said, Rifkin announced three new Google Cloud certifications.

The first is the Associate Data Practitioner certification. Rifkin called this curriculum “a great fit for data scientists who want to validate their Google Cloud data skills and knowledge, like ensuring data is clean, secure and usable for AI and machine-learning models.”

The second is the Associate Google Workspace Administrator certification. This line of learning validates proficiency in the skills need to manage Google Workspace environments, including overseeing the AI-powered assistant.

The third and final new introduction is the Professional Cloud Architect Certification [Renewal]. Here’s how Rifkin positioned this one: “Prove your skills as a professional cloud architect with this new, streamlined recertification exam, focused on the application of generative AI solutions to solve real-world business challenges.”

The Google Cloud-funded research comes as cloud computing conversations largely revolve around the evolving impact of AI.

“As more companies pursue digital transformation and AI adoption, validating skills quickly and effectively is more critical than ever,” Rifkin said.

On that note, cloud vendors often pay for research that confirms claims about various aspects of their business models. (And certifications generate revenue for these vendors, as well. They just don’t break out the numbers in earnings reports.) Earlier this year, for example, Google Cloud released another Ipsos-authored study that assessed public sentiment about AI. As another example, most years, Google Cloud rival Amazon Web Services works with Forrester Research to calculate the return on investment around selling on the AWS Marketplace. The last such report was released in late 2023.