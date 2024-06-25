All that said, however, VMware costs do appear to be rising, and Converge’s customers provide just one snapshot of that.

“What we've seen is, generally, if you do an apples-to-apples [comparison], prices are going up,” Martin said. “That said, I think there are a lot of complexities in terms of how these things are getting bundled.”

A caveat is that, at the time of publication, Converge had yet to be briefed on all of the new VCF updates.

“We haven't had a chance to fully digest that pricing impact change,” Martin told Channel Futures on June 20. “I think there's going to be an impact, there's no question. We just, at this point, don't have full visibility into what exactly it's going to look like. And every customer is slightly different. We're seeing some customers where we've been able to keep them in terms of the total spend for the value that they're getting reasonably flat or slightly up. I'm not sure that I've seen customers going down in price, but again, it really is very customer dependent on what portions of the VMware suite they were using prior to the changes and what they're using now.”

And, yes, Converge does have customers asking to be moved off VMware, Martin said. All VMware partners are fielding those conversations, she noted. But that doesn’t mean organizations will migrate fully or at all.

“VMware is such a critical part of how customers have managed their infrastructure for such a long time, that it's not that simple,” Martin said. “Looking at what value you get from the suites, how you're using it today, what skill sets you have on your team, where there may be opportunities to diversify — those are all conversations that we're having with customers.”