Cloud networking and security provider Infoblox has unveiled a new portal that will allow customers to deploy several new Infoblox integrations without a need to code.

Infoblox announced its Ecosystem Portal on Monday. It will provide more than 20 prebuilt certified integrations that are compatible technology providers such as Microsoft, Splunk, Hashicorp and Alkira. These Infoblox integrations will help customers improve visibility across tools, automate workflows and strengthen a server's security across multiple cloud environments. They will also help customers detect threats earlier, help make their IP addresses more authoritative and bring context to network data, alongside other security tools.

Infoblox's Mukesh Gupta

Infoblox's Mukesh Gupta

"Managing and securing enterprise networks is increasingly challenging as business environments grapple with the complexities of cloud adoption and proliferation of IoT/OT devices," said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer at Infoblox. "The Infoblox Ecosystem Portal makes it easier for NetOps and SecOps teams to collaborate. By integrating certified partner solutions and automating networking and security workflows, we're enriching the IT technology stack with critical data and creating a more coordinated response. Integrated workflows between Infoblox and partner solutions automate routine tasks, enabling IT teams to focus on strategic tasks and drive innovation forward."

The company also announced a new certification program, which will help technology partners ensure that their solutions are optimized to integrate with Infoblox. It also offers a clear path toward collaboration that fosters a strategic partnership extending to Infoblox's 13,000 other customers.

