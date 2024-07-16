We have more details on the recent antitrust settlement between Microsoft and CISPE, the Europe-based association for cloud service providers.

Turns out, Google tried to pay around $512 million to prevent the deal from going through, according to Bloomberg News. Microsoft, the brand behind the Azure cloud platform, agreed to pay $21.7 million to provide remedies and compensation to CISPE members, which include Amazon Web Services, a founding member, and a variety of smaller vendors. CISPE contended that Microsoft’s cloud computing licensing requirements in Europe, implemented last October, erode rivals’ profit margins.

In settling, Microsoft avoided fines much bigger than the $21.7 million it’s paying, and a deep investigation on the part of European Union antitrust authorities.

But rivals including Google Cloud were not happy with the arrangement. And, per Bloomberg, Google tried to pay CISPE to keep its EU complaint intact. Bloomberg cited anonymous sources and confidential documents viewed by its staff.

Bloomberg says Google was willing to pay about €455 million worth of its cloud software licenses for five years, as well as €14 million in cash for working with the company long-term. It also was considering joining CISPE as part of its values around fair software licensing, a Google spokesperson told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, AWS apparently agreed to pay about €6 million to expand Google’s proposed deal because it’s part of CISPE.

Even so, CISPE members opted for the Microsoft agreement.