Dell and Nutanix Collaborate on Hybrid Cloud Offerings

Dell and Nutanix are collaborating on two new solutions to address key IT challenges.

The challenges, they said, include the increasing complexity of managing workloads and applications, and the predictability and stability of infrastructure costs.

The new offerings, sold and delivered by Dell, are designed to “redefin(e) flexibility and control in Nutanix environments.”

Dell XC Plus

Dell Technologies’ SVP product management, Travis Vigil, and Nutanix’s SVP product management, Thomas Cornely, detail the products in a joint blog.

First, Dell XC Plus is a turnkey, HCI-based appliance that the company designed to streamline the complexities of on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. Integrating the Nutanix Cloud Platform software stack with Dell PowerEdge servers, it features a centralized control plane, automation, the integrated Nutanix AHV hypervisor, and a distributed cloud architecture.

The appliance combines Nutanix software and a Dell PowerEdge server to offer a unified hybrid cloud framework, This, says the execs, meaning “IT teams can focus on growth and strategic business outcomes.”

Dell's Travis Vigil

They also said that automation capabilities create a “more secure, resilient and agile” IT environment “that directs energy toward breakthroughs instead of maintenance.”

Additionally, the Dell XC Plus continuously fine-tunes itself using AI and machine learning to enhance performance and optimize resource planning for both traditional and modern workloads.

Sneak Preview: Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform

Elsewhere, Vigil and Cornely said customers are looking for flexibility in infrastructure architecture. In response, they teased Dell PowerFlex, the first external storage supported and integrated with the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

Nutanix's Thomas Cornely

This solution integrates Dell’s software-defined infrastructure with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor and the Nutanix Cloud Platform “to create an enhanced hybrid cloud experience.”

Joint customers will “gain storage flexibility with the ability to manage compute and storage independently, run their choice of hypervisor and achieve extreme performance at scale.”

The solution is in development and will be available to customers in early access later this year.

The execs also said that the partnership between Dell and Nutanix “is just the beginning.” Partners can expect to see the pair collaborating to expand Nutanix Cloud Platform integration with other Dell IP-based storage solutions in the future.