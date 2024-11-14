There has been a lot of cloud-computing activity among some channel-centric players this week.

You might recall reading earlier this week about changes Microsoft is making to its partner program. We had some follow-up questions and Microsoft has obliged by answering those. Check out what the Azure provider has to say about ending certain cloud computing Enterprise Agreements, changing the resale formula for public sector partners and more.

And yet, speaking of Microsoft and big cloud computing news, the Financial Times is reporting that Redmond is in for some scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. We take a look at that development, too.

After that, take a look at the company Red Hat is buying to support faster AI rollouts. Then, in more cloud computing-AI news, Nutanix has an announcement of its own. From there, Druva and Veeam this week took the wraps off some cloud computing tools. Druva is targeting security while Veeam is taking aim at storage costs. Meanwhile, stick around for what’s new for managed service providers from email signature management vendor Rocketseed. Yes, there is a cloud computing connection.

Then, see what IBM Consulting is doing with AI and cloud computing security. And, finally, we wrap up this week’s cloud computing roundup with a quick glance at some of the big-name leaders in some recent Gartner Magic Quadrants. You’ll find some usual suspects and some smaller names across several cloud-centric reports.

