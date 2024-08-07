Vultr Platform, Google Cloud Research Lead Week's Cloud Computing News

Vultr has a new offering, Google Cloud is touting enterprises’ gen AI adoption, and Synergy discusses who’s hogging data center capacity.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

August 9, 2024

Cloud computing highlights of the week from Vultr, Google Cloud, more
There are some compelling developments from Vultr, Google Cloud and Synergy Research in the cloud computing world this week.

We’ll kick off this short roundup with a look at how Vultr is once again giving enterprises an alternative to hyperscaler cloud computing platforms. The independent provider has launched a new solution specifically for certain markets.

From there, check out Google Cloud’s new findings around generative AI. The world’s third-largest hyperscaler might not hog all the cloud computing market share but it is soaring in gen AI adoption. A new report, commissioned by Google Cloud, showcases some figures that channel partners working in cloud and AI will find useful.

Finally, we conclude with a look at hyperscaler dominance in data center capacity. Synergy Research Group has new figures around how cloud computing is overtaking on-premises data centers, now and in the very near future.

Get your cloud computing news fix in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

