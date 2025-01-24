AWS Expands Booz Allen Hamilton Partnership to Serve Federal AgenciesAWS Expands Booz Allen Hamilton Partnership to Serve Federal Agencies

AWS is providing new digital solutions to federal agencies by expanding its ongoing work with Booz Allen Hamilton.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 24, 2025

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton to provide improved technology experiences for federal agencies in the U.S. government.

The two companies announced the partnership update on Friday. The hyperscaler and the government contractor will collaborate to offer a new set of solutions to make it easier for federal agencies to digitally transform. These include enterprise-level digital solutions for agencies in technologies that include cloud migration, cybersecurity and generative AI. AWS and its public-sector channel partners will also provide agencies with end-to-end capabilities for key missions like enhancing national security, deterring cyberattacks, deploying cloud services to remote environments and modernizing and migrating IT infrastructure.

AWS' Dave Levy

AWS' Dave Levy

“We’re hearing from our government customers that they need agile solutions that improve operations, boost efficiencies and enhance security, while also reducing costs,” said Dave Levy, vice president of Worldwide Public Sector at AWS. “Our partnership will enable Booz Allen to deliver cutting-edge solutions via the AWS Marketplace and further meet the evolving needs of the U.S. government. This collaboration represents a force multiplier for government customers and will empower increased scalability, flexibility, security and resilience in support of their critical missions.”

Booz Allen Hamilton's Bill Vass

Booz Allen Hamilton's Bill Vass

“Federal agencies today are faced with complex, compounding and converging challenges that are evolving faster than ever. This environment requires industry to be technically fearless, ruthlessly fast, and obsessed with outcomes,” said Bill Vass, chief technology officer at Booz Allen Hamilton. “For decades, Booz Allen has worked to solve these intractable problems for our clients with advanced technology and innovation. Through this expanded partnership with AWS, we are able to jointly create, invest in, and scale solutions in new ways to transform missions, drive efficiencies, and accelerate outcomes through technology.”

AWS' past relationship with Booz Allen provided cloud security, cloud migrations and operations, multicloud and AI analytics.

The two have collaborated in the past on a number of projects, such as supporting the U.S. Army in Japan and helping with military deterrence. Booz Allen Hamilton was also named AWS' Government Partner of the Year in 2024.

