AWS CEO at re:Invent: Garman Touts AI Updates, Jassy Talks Nova
December 3, 2024
AWS RE:INVENT — Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, in his Tuesday keynote at AWS re:Invent, discussed some incremental enhancements to compute and storage tools, and touted generative AI − every cloud computing provider’s top priority − claiming AWS’ version as changing every industry.
AWS channel head Ruba Borno is slated to speak on Wednesday afternoon (despite speculation she would not in the wake of controversy surrounding her Palestinian necklace), so there should be key partner news tomorrow.
Garman, who recently told the Wall Street Journal that “needle-moving” AI updates are forthcoming, reviewed some AI-centric changes to Bedrock, Sagemaker and other platforms for developers, and more unveilings are slated for Wednesday, per Garman. This page contains all the details.
Perhaps the most interesting part of Garman’s keynote was the surprise appearance of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Jassy, the former AWS CEO, took the stage to talk about how the retailer uses AI.
“We prioritize technology that we think is going to really matter for customers, and with the explosion of generative AI the last couple years, we've taken that same approach … but what we're trying to do is solve problems for you — what we think of as practical AI,” Jassy said.
Jassy also introduced a new AI foundational model, called Nova.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy at AWS re:Invent 2024, Las Vegas, Dec. 3. Courtesy: AWS
Nova targets developers and, given its description, appears similar to tools AWS rivals Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud already have debuted — think processing image, video and text inputs and generating video via AI, as two examples.
Indeed, analysts have said AWS is trailing in the AI wars and needs to do more to catch up. Perhaps as a way of mitigating any eyebrow-raising, Jassy said this: “Human beings don't go to one human being for expertise in every single area. You have different human beings who are great at different things.”
Garman later summed up the latest AWS CEO keynote with this: “We are at a seminal point. … I don't just mean the innovation that's coming from AWS. I’m really excited about the innovation that we're seeing from customers, from partners, from enterprises, from incredible startups … There has never been a better time to be innovating, and you've never had access to such a rich set of capable tools to help you do it.”
Amazon Partner Network Winners
Meanwhile, AWS published its latest list of Amazon Partner Network awards. We’ve whittled down the roster to showcase some of the key channel brands, which include managed service providers, system integrators and consultancies.
AWS chose its latest round of geo and global AWS Partner Network winners based on “strict criteria"; channel-focused research firm Canalys, a Channel Futures sister company, then reviewed and audited the results. Note that we have only included some categories along with select winner names, minus the finalists.
MSP Partner of the Year
Global: eCloudvalley Technology PTE LTD
SaaS System Integrator Partner of the Year
Global: AllCloud
Rising Star Partner of the Year (Consulting/Technology)
Consulting
North America: Zeb
EMEA: Cognetiks Consulting
Technology
North America: Udemy
EMEA: Anodot
AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year
Global: CDW (plus Sirius)
EMEA: Computacenter
Consulting Partner of the Year
Global: Accenture
North America: Deloitte
EMEA: Deloitte
Distributor Partner of the Year
Global: Ingram Micro
North America: TD Synnex Corp.
EMEA: Redington Gulf (Value Div.)
Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year
North America: Carahsoft Technology Corp
EMEA: Arrow
Security Partner of the Year
Global Consulting: Deloitte
Consulting: Mission Cloud (which just sold to CDW)
Migration Partner of the Year
Global Consulting: Accenture
Consulting: Caylent
Data and Analytics Partner of the Year
Global Consulting: Tata Consultancy Services
GenAI Global Partner of the Year
Global Consulting: Deloitte
Consulting: Slalom
Public Sector Global Consulting Partner of the Year
Global: Accenture
North America: Deloitte
Find the complete list of APN winners here.
