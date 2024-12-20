2025 Cloud Computing Predictions: 6 Big Trends to Watch

If you’ve been waiting for our take on 2025 cloud computing predictions, wait no more.

Let us assure you from the start: this list is not all about AI, though certainly this technology has grown inseparable from cloud computing and that won’t change. However, there is more to our 2025 cloud computing forecast.

From Vultr and Forrester Research to Unisys and SoftIron, we’ve collected a range of views about what’s coming in terms of 2025 cloud computing trends.

The issues vary, as you’ll read. But if we might offer an overarching perspective about what cloud channel partners can anticipate, it would be this: Solidifying expertise in AI would prove wise, given organizations’ staffing and skill shortages, concomitant with growing interest in adopting AI.

But, end users still need extensive guidance in overall cloud computing deployments, management and cost controls. In other words, don’t get so sucked into the AI side of cloud as to neglect customers’ other pressing cloud needs.

Click the image above to dive into Channel Futures’ 2025 cloud computing predictions.