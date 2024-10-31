Analysts recently offered a gloomy forecast for the EMEA channel. Canalys – Channel Futures’ sister company – said hardware sales are flatlining, while European partners are generally missing out on opportunities compared to their U.S. counterparts.

However, there remained one clear exception: cybersecurity. With global incidents like the one involving CrowdStrike driving conversations with customers, partners’ cybersecurity sales and services continue to boom. The focus on cyber will only increase in EMEA with cybersecurity compliance regulations such as DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and the NIS2 Directive (Network and Information Security).

The thriving cyber channel is reflected in this year’s EMEA Channel Leaders List, where almost half of those featured are leading successful channel teams in cybersecurity.

“The cybersecurity space is fast-paced and always evolving, making the partner ecosystem more important than ever. Vendors, resellers, distributors, MSPs and hyperscalers alike are now realising that they can’t achieve true cyber resilience in silo,” said Commvault’s Jamie Farrelly. “Collaboration drives innovation and enables comprehensive solutions to be delivered to customers.”

Elsewhere, the channel leaders are rolling out plans for 2025 to educate their partners on the topic on everyone’s lips: artificial intelligence.

“The most recurring question I get from partners is, ‘How should we view the disruption and opportunity created by AI?’” said Microsoft’s Paulo Fernandes. “My answer is that partners should recognize AI as a transformative force reshaping business strategies and operations. AI is not just a tool but a catalyst for growth, driving productivity enhancements and task efficiency. This presents a golden opportunity for all partners to start using and selling AI solutions now.”

See our slideshow above to discover who, in alphabetical order, we are recognizing as top EMEA channel leaders for 2024, and their plans for their partners in 2025. One of the most important of the many criteria for choosing our list is the impact these channel leaders are having on partners’ businesses.

We will follow this list every Tuesday for seven consecutive weeks, featuring leaders in cloud, cybersecurity, unified communications/contact center, distribution, network/connectivity and IT vendors.