Thales just aligned its partner programs following 2023’s $3.6 billion acquisition of Imperva.

The French cybersecurity vendor said the Accelerate Partner Network included the input of 6,700 partners globally. Channel leaders designed it to simplify and enable selling the Thales and Imperva portfolios across application security, data security, and identity and access management.

Thales has aligned both companies’ partner programs to include benefits, discounts, go-to-market support and tiering. This marks the first step toward a fully integrated program expected to launch next year, it said.

“The integration of our partner programs marks a significant milestone for our global partner community,” said John Polly, VP of global channel and alliances at Thales. “This initiative provides our partners with greater flexibility, enabling them to choose how they want to engage with Thales — whether through tailored solutions, streamlined processes or personalized support. By uniting our partner programs, we are setting a new benchmark in the cybersecurity industry, empowering our partners to effectively address their customers’ most pressing security challenges.”

The new Accelerate Partner Network includes financial incentives, training and certification, along with technical, sales and marketing support.

Both programs now offer the same benefits and requirements with harmonized discounts across hardware, software and cloud services. Partners can now access tools and resources under one partner portal that features sales and marketing materials, technical documentation, and new simplified training based on a partner’s role and focus solution areas.

Partners can earn margins with discounts based off the customer’s discounted price. In addition to increasing discounts based on their partner level, new discount categories reward partners for identifying opportunities and leading a technical sale.

The new programs introduce specializations by focus area that demonstrate a partner’s proficiency in areas such as professional services, technical support, driving sales, co-selling and more. These specializations make it easier for customers to find partners with the right expertise to address their cybersecurity needs. Partners can continue to grow their existing partnership without signing a new contract but can opt in to growing their portfolio by joining the other partner program. Partners can join both programs and have their partner level matched to the highest partner level of the two programs.

