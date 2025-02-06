TD Synnex and WWT are two of the biggest winners in Forescout's just-announced partner awards.

Forescout revealed its Global Partner of the Year awards on Thursday, which recognize the leading companies in the cybersecurity platform's partner program and the role they played in enabling growth and expansion. Forescout unveiled the winners at its 2025 sales kickoff meeting.

Forescout's David Creed

"These partners are reimagining what's possible in cybersecurity at a global scale," said David Creed, VP of worldwide channel sales at Forescout. “With a deep understanding of the unique value proposition of Forescout, these partners are closing the gap between visibility and control to deliver critical security capabilities that help our customers mitigate risks, reduce downtime and stay ahead of emerging threats. I could not be prouder of our winners.”

Forescout's Partner Award Recipients

Forescout named World Wide Technology (WWT) its Global Systems Integrator of the Year after it achieved triple-digit, year-over-year sales growth with the security company. WWT also helped secure a huge deal with a health care customer.

Upstart Cyber is Forescout's Global Service Provider of the Year for "maximizing the value of Forescout deployments" and advancing security capabilities for Forescout customers.

Finally, TD Synnex is Forescout's Global Technology Distributor of the Year for driving double-digit sales growth through its partnership with the company. It also expanded training for customers while driving demand generation across key markets. TD Synnex was Forescout's fastest growing global distributor in 2024.

Forescout sales have grown significantly in the last few months. It reported a record double-digit growth in contracts with the Department of Defense, and added at least 20 new customers.