IT platform SuperOps raises $25 million

AI-powered IT platform SuperOps has raised $25 million in new funding and launched an endpoint management tool.

SuperOps claims the funding will help IT teams become more productive with fewer resources. March Capital led the round, in partnership with Addition and Z47. SuperOps has now raised a total of $54.4 million. This new funding will expand the company's AI research, scale its offering for midmarket MSPs and extend its global reach.

SuperOps' Arvind Parthiban

“IT teams worldwide are navigating complex challenges, including remote work and rising cybersecurity threats,” said Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and CEO of SuperOps. “At SuperOps, we are empowering these IT heroes with tools that transform their operations, reduce costs and fuel growth. After revolutionizing the MSP space, we are thrilled to bring our AI expertise to internal IT teams with the launch of our endpoint management tool. The high demand and early successes validate that this is the future of IT operations.”

SuperOps says the new endpoint management tool will help IT teams improve productivity.

March Capital and IT Platform SuperOps' History

March Capital's Ravi Rajamony

“The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams,” said Ravi Rajamony, vice president at March Capital.

SuperOps stepped up its game in 2024 with the launch of its AI guide, Monica. This tool uses contextual clues and MSPs' data to deliver personalized insights, automate routine workflows and accelerate decision-making to make their operations more efficient.

Just this week, SuperOps announced a strategic integration with cybersecurity provider Sophos, adding support for Sophos solutions in SuperOps’ remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.