StructuredWeb, the AI-powered channel sales SaaS solutions provider, just got a $30 million investment from a growth capital firm that will allow it to innovate faster and expand to serve the global channel.

The money comes from Invictus Growth Partners, which decided to invest during a period of "exceptional momentum for StructuredWeb," which has had 50% annual growth for the past three years. StructuredWeb is best known for its ChannelAI platform, which uses intelligence automation to simplify the marketing communication cycle. The company says its streamlined marketing operations improve operational efficiency around streamlined marketing operations in the channel. The Invictus funding will assist StructuredWeb in expanding its artificial intelligence-based offerings across the United States.

StructuredWeb's Daniel Nissan

“Channel sales has reached a critical turning point where AI is transforming how vendors and partners collaborate to drive demand and build pipelines,” said Daniel Nissan, founder and CEO of StructuredWeb. “With Invictus’ support, we are poised to redefine the future of intelligent channel sales and marketing enablement — ensuring that great products succeed by clearly communicating their value to end customers through advanced, AI-driven marketing.”

Related:LogicMonitor Partners Get Revamped Partner Program

Invictus' John DeLoche

"Artificial intelligence has transformed how enterprises scale their channel sales, which is often their largest go to market motion. StructuredWeb's ChannelAI technology is leading the way by revolutionizing how enterprises market and collaborate with their partner ecosystems, delivering unprecedented efficiency and ROI,” said John DeLoche, co-founder and managing partner at Invictus. “We look forward to working with Daniel and his team to help their customers scale their channel sales programs.”

Who has Received Invictus Funding

StructuredWeb has made strides to implement its AI products across the channel. These include ChannelAI and AssistantAI as part of its suite of tools for MSP partners.

Invictus has backed an assortment of software companies, including cybersecurity software provider ThreatModeler, as well as Campfire Interactive. The Invictus funding has helped many of those companies grow in recent years.