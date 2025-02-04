SolarWinds Partners Getting New BenefitsSolarWinds Partners Getting New Benefits
SolarWinds, which updates its partner program annually, says the modifications should help its partners make more money.
February 4, 2025
SolarWinds partners are getting access to the company’s partner program updates aimed at increasing their profitability.
The updates also focus on new capabilities and providing partners with tools to “elevate together.” SolarWinds originally launched its partner program in 2022. It updates the program annually based on employee and partner feedback.
“At SolarWinds, we are dedicated to creating lasting value for partners through collaboration, shared growth and a unified vision," said Andre Cuenin, SolarWinds’ chief revenue officer. “This year's partner program theme, "elevating together," aims to empower partners to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving customer demands, focusing on channel success, growth, profitability and exceptional customer satisfaction for a resilient and innovative future."
SolarWinds' Andre Cuenin
SolarWinds has expanded to a three-tier model with enhanced revenue segmentation and margin control. This should deliver more value and boost partner profitability this year, according to SolarWinds.
These changes will go into effect in the coming months.
Other New Benefits for SolarWinds Partners
Also, this year’s partner program includes growth incentives, which reward partners for growth in SolarWinds’ observability (self-hosted and SaaS), database, and IT service management (ITSM) solutions.
SolarWinds Services Certification Program (SCCP) will certify services partners to sell and deliver SolarWinds premium support add-on services to customers.
And finally, SolarWinds has updated its partner portal to provide users with “innovative and powerful” new tools and a better user experience, the company said. These updates aim to improve partner business planning, partner marketing automation tools, integrated Google Ads activation and improved lead-sharing capabilities, among other benefits.
Last fall, SolarWinds launched the latest generation of products for its observability line, including broader tools for observing infrastructure and tracking network performance.
