Red Hat Unveils Redesigned Partner Program

Red Hat has announced the first wave of updates to its partner program.

The vendor revealed earlier this year that it was working to transform its partner engagement. Its aim, it said, is to offer simplicity, choice and flexibility to Red Hat partners. It also emphasized the need for greater collaboration within the partner ecosystem.

The partner program changes are based on three key pillars, said Stefanie Chiras, SVP, partner ecosystem success.

In a blog, Chiras wrote that the new globally standardized program would serve as the foundation for partners to transact “more simply and transparently.” She said they would be guided by a consistent tiering framework based on “partner engagement, expertise and performance.”

Red Hat Partner Program: New Modular Design

As part of the overhaul, Red Hat is streamlining its partner incentives. These are now applicable across all partner types to help build and accelerate partner business pipelines.

Red Hat's Stefanie Chiras

They are part of a new modular design to the Red Hat partner program, enabling partners to earn points for specific activities that align with their business goals.

Available now are the first three modules for partners: Resell, Distribution and Sell With. Partners can self-select activities within each module based on their business priorities. In addition, Red Hat said the new program design makes it easier for partners to engage in focused areas of business with the company, whether they choose to engage in a single module or multiple.

New modules will become available throughout the year and beyond to support additional partner activities across build, sell and service business motions, said Chiras. As partners earn points through the modules, they can qualify for access to additional benefits, tailored support and enhanced opportunities that align with their level of engagement.

“Partners can more easily collaborate with Red Hat across multiple engagement routes and unlock new rewards through a universal activity-based points system,” said Chiras. “As partners move through the modules, the transparent program structure offers clear pathways for collaboration, real-time reporting and greater visibility into business opportunities with Red Hat and the broader ecosystem.”

With this initial launch, Red Hat is applying a standardized deal registration process for partners globally. This, said Chivas, allows partners to register opportunities to receive additional discounts and support.

Additionally, Red Hat said it has improved market development fund (MDF) tools and processes to make it easier for partners to receive additional funding based on their module activities.

Enhanced Digital Experience for Partners

Elsewhere, Red Hat said it is offering an “enhanced digital experience” to deliver unified tooling and accessibility to critical resources for partners via Red Hat Partner Connect.

Partner Connect has a new interface that streamlines user interactions and guides partners through module activities.

“With these enhancements, partners can gain increased visibility to deal registration and business opportunities. This includes real-time, more detailed, performance and reporting dashboards for opportunity management,” said Chivas.

“Together, these changes will empower Red Hat partners to accelerate revenue realization, engage in collaborative activities and reduce friction.”

Red Hat said it will continue to build out partner incentives and benefits throughout the year.