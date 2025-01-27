Red Hat has announced the next wave of updates to its global partner program.

In 2024 Red Hat introduced the first phase of changes to its partner program as part of its transformation efforts. These included a new modular program framework, standardized incentives and upgraded digital tooling.

Now, Stefanie Chiras, Red Hat’s SVP partner ecosystem success, has unveiled further work on partner engagement.

New Build Partner Program Module

Last year, Red Hat’s new modular approach was based on three modules focused on resell, distribution and "sell with" activities. The open-source software giant designed the modules to help partners more easily focus on one or more activities that align with targeted business outcomes. Now, it will roll out a new Build module in the coming weeks. The module will cater to partners that certify or validate their products and develop new solutions on Red Hat technologies.

This track is relevant for independent hardware and software vendors (IHVs and ISVs), systems integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As part of the Build module, partners will earn points for activities such as co-creating solutions with Red Hat, validating or certifying solutions on Red Hat platforms and developing content and go-to-market plans to take those solutions to customers. The accumulated points will then unlock a range of benefits spanning enablement, sales, marketing and technical support.

Streamlining Distributor Engagement

Red Hat is implementing an “aligned distribution model” to encourage greater engagement between distributors and their focused partners. This, said Chiras, will help to enhance skills development and improve go-to-market execution.

“This will enable deeper business-to-business relationships by empowering partners to select a preferred Red Hat distributor, with whom they can develop strategic planning, and help distributors to more easily allocate investments with their aligned partners to drive shared business growth.”

Integrating Go-To-Market Opportunities for Partners

Red Hat is incorporating go-to-market activities within the partner program modules to recognize value-add activities like the creation of co-branded marketing assets, customer demos, and proof-of-concept development.

“This enables partners to earn points and rewards for critical marketing and opportunity progression that can help build customer awareness and generate demand for partner solutions,” said Chiras.

By integrating go-to-market activities within the design of partner program modules, Red Hat is “able to recognize performance across a more holistic view of activities to more accurately represent a partner’s full engagement with customers and Red Hat," she said.

Extending Incentives and Rebates to Red Hat Partners

Chivas also said Red Hat is standardizing rebates and incentives for resell and distribution partners to achieve greater visibility and more predictable growth.

“This is a global implementation to provide partners with clear, upfront insights to maximize profitability, more effectively plan sales cycles and strengthen competitive positioning with Red Hat. The updated rebate and incentives structure complements Red Hat’s previously announced deal registration incentives, which offer additional margin opportunities for partners who successfully register and develop new business.”

In addition to the relaunched partner program, 2024 saw Red Hat restructure its EMEA channel organization for greater consistency. The partner program also consolidated previous regional variations into one global program.