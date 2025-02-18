In a major overhaul of its channel strategy, data storage provider Pure Storage has revamped its partner program, introducing a raft of changes to drive profitability and deeper engagement with its top-tier partners.

Speaking to Channel Futures, Pure’s VP, EMEA & LATAM channel sales, Geoff Greenlaw, outlined the key pillars of the new program. He described it as the “biggest partner program revamp and launch we’ve ever had.”

At the heart of the changes is a focus on boosting partner profitability, with Greenlaw revealing the new program is “2.6 times richer than ever” in terms of backend rebates, front-end discounts and overall earnings potential.

“Our Partner Advisory Council and all our partners were telling us unanimously that we need to do something about profitability. They love the technology, but compared to other vendors, we were lagging behind on profitability. Not upfront margin, just in the back end,” he said.

New ‘Zones’ See Changes to Partner Certification Requirements

The revamped program is based on a two-tiered structure, with partners categorized as "elite" or "preferred." However, the key differentiator is the introduction of geographical 'zones" that bring varying technical certification requirements.

Zone A, which encompasses the U.K., Germany, France Canada, and the U.S., requires partners to hold eight technical certifications, while Zone B, covering the rest of EMEA, has a lower bar of six certifications.

“All the rebates are the same. The rebate structure is the same. The only difference is there are more technical certification requirements for a zone A country, typically because they are much bigger countries than they are much higher-revenue producing partners,” said Greenlaw.

The changes, he said, are designed to drive greater predictability and visibility for partners, with the new system providing a single pane of glass for tracking open pipelines, rebates, and certification status.

“We’ve invested very heavily into back-end systems to provide a single pane of glass and a new partner portal that will talk to all their open pipelines, all their rebates, structure, potential rebates against that open pipeline — all of their certification,” explained Greenlaw.

More Financial Incentives, Solution-Focused Accreditations for Pure Storage Partners

Alongside the tiered structure and zonal requirements, Pure has introduced a raft of financial incentives that it designed to drive partner engagement and growth. This includes doubling rebates for partners that displace competing vendors, as well as setting specific revenue targets for elite partners.

The new program also extends to Pure’s training and development offerings, with a shift away from product-specific certifications towards more solution-focused accreditations.

“Historically, it was always products. We’ve removed those certifications and replaced them with solutions. As an example, we have an AI certification, which basically is outcome-focused. How can our technology assist you as a partner to deliver AI to your customer with our FlashArrays that underpin all that? What is the outcome of the customer, whether that be health care sector, finance, health, media, etc?" he said.

The changes, Greenlaw added, are part of a broader strategic shift toward a more channel-centric approach, with Pure looking to deepen its relationships with a smaller number of “bigger bets” partners.

“No. 1 is fewer, bigger bets. I don’t want to 'peanut-butter spread' our revenue across 100 partners in the U.K., or France or Germany. I want us to invest and take leads and opportunities to our most invested, our most technically certified partners."

'We’ve Listened and We’ve Taken Action'

This strategy extends to Pure’s sales team, with Greenlaw emphasizing the importance of sales reps working closely with partners and spending time embedded within their organizations.

“What I’m saying to the team is, when a customer comes to you, and says, ‘I love your technology. Who can I buy it from?’ I really want you thinking about the top five partners who you are working hand-in-glove with. Not the partner the customer says, ‘We’ve got a framework contract with X,' because they might not be skilled, they might not be certified, they might not be qualified to install and manage Pure infrastructure.”

Greenlaw concluded: “We’ve listened and we’ve learned. I always say, ‘Everybody listens but very few people hear.' We’ve absolutely heard, but more importantly, we’ve taken action.”