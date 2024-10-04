“The big thing I’m telling partners is, it is a whole new Proofpoint.”

Proofpoint’s SVP, worldwide channels and partner sales, Joe Sykora, is keen to stress the work the cybersecurity vendor has done to improve its engagement with partners. This includes opening up services to partners, undertaking a digital transformation of its internal systems, and revamping its partner program.

“Proofpoint has always been a channel company. We sell through the channel — a very, very small percentage of our businesses is direct," said Sykora.

“What we haven’t done in the past is we haven’t opened up all the services. So that was one of the big announcements that we talked about today. Opening up services is important because that’s how [partners] build their business, that’s how they increase their margins, it’s how they become stickier with their clients. Proofpoint felt at the beginning, we were the only ones able to deliver services at a level that the customers [expect]. That’s changed,” added Sykora.

He talked up Proofpoint’s new Certified Delivery Partner (CDP) for partners who want to offer their own installation services for end users.

“It is so popular that we have a backlog now of partners who are certifying across the entire world,” he said.

Proofpoint Leadership Gather In London

Sykora spoke with Channel Futures at the vendor’s partner and user event, Proofpoint Protect 24, held in London this week. The event was the first of its kind in EMEA, and the first time Proofpoint hosted its senior leadership in the region.

Proofpoint's Joe Sykora

“We’ve brought everyone from headquarters,” said Sykora. “A lot of times, I’ll come out and I’ll speak with the partners, but they don’t hear from our CEO, our CFO, our CRO. Everyone’s here, all the GMs from all of the products. So that’s something special that I haven’t been able to give all partners in international markets.”

Another signal that Proofpoint is investing in its channel partners is its effort to improve its back-end systems.

“Where Proofpoint was taking an enterprise motion and trying to scale that to all sizes, all segments of the business, it doesn’t always work. I’ve spent a lot of time with the teams to make sure we streamline that, make sure we automate as much as we can,” said Sykora.

“We’re not quite at the end, but closer to the end of the beginning of our digital transformation. There’s a big investment of people and money and platforms to do that, but it is retooling the entire back end.”

Sykora said he knew partners were struggling “with how long it takes to even do a simple quote.”

As such, Proofpoint is set to roll out CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) for partners in 2025 where they can do their own quoting.

“They can actually work on quotes simultaneously with our salespeople as well, so collaboration and even getting them closer together. Feedback we received was, ‘Your field sellers and people out there helping with the accounts that they have — we want a closer relationship.’”

More Margin Protection for Proofpoint Partners

Sykora said since Proofpoint re-launched its Elements Partner Program last year, his focus has been on partner margins.

“Margin and margin protection are two of my biggest things,” he said. “I want partners to be protected when they’re doing business with us. So we simplified our program. We took it down from your traditional precious metals [and] moved it to two tiers with specializations, so it was more aligned with what partners want.”

Sykora said Proofpoint will continue to refine the program to better reward partners.

“What I want to do is reward partners for helping us win deals," he said. "Are they helping us do proofs of concept? Are they doing things along the entire sales process that are a huge value? [We want to] make sure they’re getting some type of benefit and reward for that.

“So, you’ll see some things around how we make more benefits for partners, and especially the partners that are doing a lot of work" Sykora added. "A lot of things that may have gone unrecognized before.”