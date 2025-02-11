Parallels has unveiled its Elevate Now Partner Program, a redesign of its existing partner program.

Elevate Now aims to provide partners with more resources, profitability and support. It offers increased value and growth opportunities for resellers, MSPs, VARs and systems integrators, the company said.

Parallels DaaS is a cloud-native solution that offers users secure access to their virtual applications and desktop environments anytime, anywhere.

Christa Quarles, Parallels’ CEO, said over the past year, her company worked closely with its partners to expand its network, with a focus on increasing deal registrations to create more streamlined opportunities.

“We also set up a new team of dedicated channel account managers, ensuring that our partners receive personalized support tailored to our partners’ needs,” she said. “These efforts have strengthened our partner ecosystem and reinforced our commitment to long-term success for both Parallels and our partners. The growth we’ve seen through these initiatives inspired us to reimagine the program to better serve our partners and provide even greater opportunities for their success. As Parallels continues to innovate, our partner-first approach remains central to ensuring mutual growth.”

What Parallels Elevate Now Offers Partners

Elevate Now offers updated program tiers, expanded partner benefits and increased profit opportunities, according to Parallels. An updated discount model emphasizes new business generation. It offers higher margins for resellers, while allowing partners to manage and fully benefit from customer renewals.

“Heading into 2025, I made a personal resolution to start questioning what I know to be true and to encourage others to do the same,” Quarles said. “This mindset is exactly what we need when it comes to how we work with our partners. We recognized that repeating the same processes wouldn’t drive the progress we need. At the same time, the market is evolving rapidly, with ongoing disruptions and uncertainty reshaping the virtual desktop landscape. Whether it’s shifting pricing models or increased demand for legacy provider migrations, we need to adapt to stay ahead."

Partner-First, Channel-First Model

With “substantial” updates to discounts, program tiers and support, Parallels is delivering a partner-first, channel-first model that helps partners meet market demands, boost their bottom line, and offers an "attractive" alternative to Citrix and Omnissa, Quarles said.

“We know that our partners have their own business models, and if we’re working against what makes them successful, we won’t be successful either,” she said. “This understanding has shaped how we approach collaboration. We've spent significant time listening to our partners and recognizing the pressures they face — whether it's disruption, volatility or shifting customer demands. Their feedback has been crucial in ensuring our products align with what they truly need for growth and success.”

Parallels designed Elevate Now with simplicity and tailored support in mind, Quarles said.

“We've introduced higher margins for resellers, free certification training and a new partner portal that streamlines access to key resources,” she said. “We’ve reimagined the entire partner experience, eliminating cumbersome processes and making it easier and more efficient to do business with us. We know that to build long-term, successful relationships, we need to create a space where partners feel confident that they can work with us long term. Our goal is to make collaboration easy, impactful and sustainable — not just for now, but into the future. By modernizing the experience, we’re ensuring that our partners and their customers can rely on Parallels for continued innovation and growth.”