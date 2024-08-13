IT management software provider N-able is adding more vendors to its technology program to encourage innovation among its MSP community.

The Technology Alliance Program brings together technology companies to integrate and develop solutions.

The new additions include backup oversight tool Bocada, alert management software from AlertOps, the conversational-focused customer ticketing tool DeskDay, the anti-phishing solution PIXM and centralized documentation tool Hudu.

N-able's David Weeks

“By understanding the challenges MSPs face, we built [the Technology Alliance Program] and our wider 'Ecoverse' vision to help simplify an MSP's day — we want to enable them to work faster and smarter, exceed their customers’ expectations, and grow a successful business," N-able VP of partner experience David Weeks said. "Here at N-able, we take our responsibility as a partner seriously. Our mission is to give our MSP partners both the tools and technical know-how to meet their goals. We believe TAP helps by providing more flexibility and choice in their technology decisions.”

The alliances between the software developers will provide unified management tools and advanced cybersecurity options, the company claims.