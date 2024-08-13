N-able Adds Automation, PSA, AI Tools to Alliance Program

N-able has expanded its Technology Alliance Program with several vendors that can offer new tools for fostering innovation and cooperation.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 13, 2024

1 Min Read
N-able Technology Alliance Program gets new vendors
Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock

IT management software provider N-able is adding more vendors to its technology program to encourage innovation among its MSP community.

The Technology Alliance Program brings together technology companies to integrate and develop solutions.

The new additions include backup oversight tool Bocada, alert management software from AlertOps, the conversational-focused customer ticketing tool DeskDay, the anti-phishing solution PIXM and centralized documentation tool Hudu.

N-able's David Weeks

N-able's David Weeks

“By understanding the challenges MSPs face, we built [the Technology Alliance Program] and our wider 'Ecoverse' vision to help simplify an MSP's day — we want to enable them to work faster and smarter, exceed their customers’ expectations, and grow a successful business," N-able VP of partner experience David Weeks said. "Here at N-able, we take our responsibility as a partner seriously. Our mission is to give our MSP partners both the tools and technical know-how to meet their goals. We believe TAP helps by providing more flexibility and choice in their technology decisions.”

The alliances between the software developers will provide unified management tools and advanced cybersecurity options, the company claims.

Read more about:

MSPsPartner ProgramsProducts and Services

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal