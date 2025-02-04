SonicWall recognized a number of its partners and distributors for their commitment to protecting customers with its annual SonicWall Partner Awards.

The security solution provider announced its partner award winners on Tuesday, including MSPs and other channel members from across the world. The nominees represent different categories in each region, reflecting their performance over the past year.

Topping the list was IT management provider Meriplex (No. 50 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501), labeled Partner of the Year for its "exceptional commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions."

"Partners have been the key ingredient in SonicWall's success for over 30 years," SonicWall said. "Yet our transformation over the last two years is directly attributable to SonicWall leaning in even more and taking a more relentless focus on the needs and opportunities that our partners face as they look to grow their businesses. That has meant listening to and acting upon their direct feedback, which has, in turn, shaped our roadmaps (organic and inorganic), the delivery of technical support (reduced wait times with immediate access to higher tiers of support), how we charge for our products and services, sales resource alignment, and much, much more. Many of our partners posted record years in 2024, and we couldn't be more pleased about that. These awards are a small token of thanks and recognition of the strategic value SonicWall's partners have played and will continue to play in shaping and driving SonicWall's success."

SonicWall Partner Award Recipients of 2025

The award recipients are as follows:

Partner of the Year: Meriplex

Central Partner of the Year: Cyber Advisors

Distributor of the Year: D&H Distributing

DMR Partner of the Year: BlueAlly

East Partner of the Year: Redzone Technologies

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Logically

Gold Partner of the Year: iTEAM Consulting

Managed Security Partner of the Year: CompassMSP

MSP Partner of the Year: HOCS Consulting

Newcomer of the Year: Davenport Group

NSP Partner of the Year: CDW Corporation

Partner Marketing Hero of the Year: The Blueally Marketing Team

Partner Sales Hero of the Year: Ken Fletcher of Quarterhorse Technology

Partner Technical Hero of the Year: Mark Kuljian of Guardian IT

Platinum Partner of the Year: Fornida

Silver Partner of the Year: 1Path

West Partner of the Year: Cornerstone Technologies

SonicWall partnered with CrowdStrike in December to combine its managed services expertise with CrowdStrike's endpoint protection in hopes of providing scalable and accessible AI-powered solutions for SMBs.