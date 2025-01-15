LogicMonitor partners have access to the vendor’s revamped global partner program with improved processes and incentives and tiered benefits.

The revamped partner program aims to help partners grow faster, work smarter and deliver value to their customers. LogicMonitor offers an AI-powered, SaaS-based hybrid observability platform.

“A tiered program is best suited for our business at this stage given we are experiencing unprecedented growth and want to motivate our partner network to lead with LogicMonitor,” said Will Corkery, LogicMonitor’s chief revenue officer. “Whether you’re a reseller, an MSP or GSI, this program sets a new standard for collaboration and value creation.”

LogicMonitor's Will Corkery

What The Program Offers LogicMonitor Partners

LogicMonitor's revamped partner program offers:

A tier-based structure that allows partners to achieve benefits at the bronze, silver or gold levels based on their performance, certifications and business goals.

Co-branded collateral, demand-generation campaigns and proposal-based MDF funds.

Upfront discounts, referral fees and deal protection.

Access to LogicMonitor Partner Academy with enablement, training and certifications.

A redesigned partner portal.

In revamping its program, LogicMonitor included feedback from various partners to ensure the benefits offered would be of value to them, Corkery said.

Related:LogicMonitor: Your Customers Want AI? They Need Observability

“Keeping line of sight into our partners' profitability, we offer enablement and competitive margins to support partners who want to differentiate themselves in the market,” he said.

The revamped program and corresponding benefits make it much easier for partners to work with LogicMonitor, Corkery said.

“We are excited to provide greater support to all partners while delivering more resources that can be accessed directly,” he said. “This combination will unlock more significant opportunities for growth in this coming year.”

From a competitive advantage standpoint, LogicMonitor’s program stands out from others, Corkery said.

“We offer partners clear paths to earning high margins and supporting customers on their cloud journey,” he said. “From pre-sales support, co-marketing, technical enablement and partner practice building centered around LogicMonitor’s hybrid observability powered by AI, our program delivers everything our partners need to win.”