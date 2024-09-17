Kaseya CEO Voccola: MSPs Deserve Better Margins

Voccola says managed services are commoditized but the market is large enough for MSPs to thrive.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

September 17, 2024

3 Min Read
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola on stage at MSP Summit 2024
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola (left) on stage with Informa Tech Channels' Robert DeMarzo at MSP Summit 2024, Atlanta, Sept. 17.

MSP SUMMIT  Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola says managed service providers are right when they say their businesses are being commoditized, but it’s not necessarily a problem.

In an interview on stage with Robert DeMarzo, VP of content, channel events, at Informa Tech Channels' MSP Summit on Tuesday, Voccola said the bigger issue for MSPs is low margins compared to other commoditized businesses. Kaseya sells exclusively through MSPs. Voccola also said Kaseya will add to its suite of MSP tools by unveiling an acquisition during DattoCon next month. Kaseya acquired backup vendor Datto for $6.2 billion two years ago.

When DeMarzo asked Voccola if competition among Kaseya, ConnectWise and other MSP vendors was commoditizing MSP services, Voccola said “100% yes.” But he said services such as legal and accounting were also commoditized, and those businesses had much greater margins than MSPs.

“Is it good or bad?” he asked of commoditization. “No comment. But is it happening? 100% yes. In every industry it happens. It’s such a large market — MSPs for small and medium businesses, IT security management. Every serious money player – private equity investment, institutional money – they want to get into it because it’s so damn big. We’ll see pricing pressure and the perception of commoditization. But’s that’s OK. You can still make a ton of money if your business is commoditized.

Related:MSP Summit Expo Hall: IBM, Ingram Micro, Pax8, Kaseya, More

“Here’s the challenge for Kaseya: Software is commoditized," he continued. "Every RMM does the same thing — backup, it’s the same thing. The difference is how well they integrate so you can build automation and how much you pay for that software. If your business is getting commoditized, that’s really bad for the MSP space in the short term because unit economics of the MSP space are bad. The average MSP has a 10% profit margin.”

He said legal and CPA services are also commoditized, but have 35% profit margins.

“MSPs’ profit margins are one-third of the others,” Voccola said. “It’s not fair. Managed services are so much harder and so much more important. Lawyers take a month off, so what? You take a month off, your customers are in a lot of trouble.”

Voccola said Kaseya research into MSPs shows that the more successful ones are the MSPs that are better a business, not technology.

“There are a couple of stages of evolutions of an MSP,” he said. “It’s not small, medium, large and super large. It’s more about the level of maturity. Maturity as we define it, is profitability and organic growth rate. The MSPs at the highest level treat their MSPs like an actual business. They’re business people first; they’re technology people second.”

He added the most successful MSPs can upsell their customers, but that is getting tougher to do because of strong competition.

“About 80% of MSPs at renewal time of their contracts with customers are in competition. In 2015 that number was less than 10%,” Voccola said.

Voccola also said he had great respect for MSPs’ business acumen.

“I’ve never been an MSP,” he said. “I would suck at most of your guys’ jobs.”

Read more about:

Fall MSP SummitMSPs

About the Author

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era