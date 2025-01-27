Juniper Networks has revealed details of its annual Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program update.

Juniper says it has enhanced cross-selling opportunities across its solutions and services for 2025. This includes new onboarding processes equipped with self-service tools and dashboards for faster adoption of Juniper practices and technology.

First, partners can now obtain rewards through a points-based Seller Rewards Program, integrated with the Champions community. Additional financial benefits include exclusive discounts on Juniper products, deal registration incentives and investment funds for partners to achieve new growth opportunities.

To that end, Juniper is claiming a 38% year-over-year growth in product and services sales through its Elite Plus program. This has been driven by offering personalized annual business plans “to strengthen collaboration and mutual accountability.” Look for further automation to accelerate growth in 2025, said the vendor.

Within the Champions Community, managed network providers benefit from expanded pricing programs, tailored incentives and self-service resources.

“Juniper’s Managed Network Provider program equips us to extend our reach across the rapidly growing managed network services market,” said Cameron Quilty, chief revenue officer, Orro Group. “With highly profitable services, zero-touch deployment, zero downtime and a 100% open API and microservices cloud architecture, we are aiming to deliver exceptional value to our customers whilst driving sustainable growth for our business."

Elsewhere, the company said Juniper Partner Service Programs empower partners to maximize the potential of their support services. Whether focused on reselling Juniper Care or delivering Level 1 and Level 2 support services, the programs aim to drive profitability through Service Incentive Rewards programs.

Meanwhile, Juniper said it has further simplified the program structure to reduce operational complexity for partners.

Investing in Juniper Partners Ahead of HPE Acquisition

Juniper Networks’ channel leader, Gordon Mackintosh, said the updates are a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to support partners.

“This is the year to invest boldly, as market trends align with unprecedented demand for AI-native solutions, seamless connectivity and advanced data center capabilities. By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, JPA 2025 accelerates our partners’ ability to deliver exceptional outcomes, positioning them to lead in a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape.”

HPE still expects to complete its £14 billion acquisition of Juniper early this year. HPE CEO Antonio Neri has described networking as “the biggest enabler of AI, and hybrid cloud is the core foundation.”

Its partners are excited about the acquisition, said Juniper.

“We expect Juniper to play an even larger role in driving success for our business and delivering value to our customers in 2025,” said Neil Anderson, VP cloud, infrastructure, and AI solutions, World Wide Technology. “I am genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that the future holds even greater achievements for both our partnership and the customers we serve.”