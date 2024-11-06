Ingram Micro One: Distributor Unveils Ultra Loyalty Program

The leading news Wednesday at Ingram Micro One was a new loyalty program that the distributor hopes will incentivize partners to work more closely with the company.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 6, 2024

Ingram Micro's Paul Bay at the One Innovation Summit
CEO Paul Bay on stage at Ingram Micro One 2024, National Harbor, Maryland, Nov. 6.

INGRAM MICRO ONE — Distribution giant Ingram Micro unveiled its new loyalty and partner program Wednesday that will offer new incentives and insights to longstanding partners within the industry.

The company announced Ultra, its loyalty program, at its One Innovation Summit. The program offers members regular insights about their business with newly gathered data. These include reports on customer retention as well as white-space analysis. It will also come with access to experts on demand generation, customer success and support. Ultra members will also get their preferred apps integrated into Ingram Micro's systems.

Ingram Micro's Paul Bay

Ingram Micro's Paul Bay

"We want to incentivize you and give you more ways to grow your business, because we want you to partner more deeply with us," Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay told attendees. "This is the early stages; we're launching this right now, but you're going to get things like personalized business intelligence data. Think of this more as a loyalty program wrapped around not just a rewards program, but a true loyalty rewards program that we're focused on," Bay emphasized in his remarks.

News at Ingram Micro One

There are more than 2,000 attendees at Ingram Micro One, which it's hosting at the Gaylord Convention Center in suburban Washington, D.C.

The conference comes less than a month after Ingram Micro filed for its initial public offering. The company unveiled more than 18.6 million shares of common stock and is seeking a valuation of $5.42 billion, according to Reuters.

