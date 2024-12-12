The average technology advisor booked deals with two or more tech services distributors (TSDs) in the third quarter of 2024, according to a recent survey.

Channel Futures revealed results from its Q3 Market Outlook survey on Thursday. A new question focused on partners' relationships with TSDs, asking how many TSDs they sold with in Q3. The average answer was 2.9, with a median result of 2.

The results reflects a maxim many in the channel already know: Many tech advisors (agents) maintain relationships with multiple TSDs. Because agents receive ongoing commissions from past deals sold, many of them technically continue to do business with even more TSDs. But the survey's question focused on where partners placed business in Q3.

One-quarter of tech advisors (24%) were monogamous in the third quarter, using only one TSD for deals. A plurality (32%) split their business between two TSDs. Another 22% did business with three TSDs, and 12% did business with four TSDs. Two respondents selected "10 or more," which likely explains the variation between the median (2.0) and mean (2.9).

How Tech Services Distributors Fared in Q3

Channel Futures each quarter asks partners to share with which TSDs they're doing more or less business. The largest grower in the third quarter was direct agreements that TAs formed with vendors. A recent article about cloud marketplaces touched on how many technology advisors (TAs) have gone outside the TSD portfolio for certain suppliers, especially in cybersecurity.

However, the survey shows the TSDs picking up more business from agents. Telarus saw the largest number of agents reporting increased business (29%), compared to 8% saying business decreased. Twenty-four percent of respondents said they increased their bookings with Avant in Q3, and 22% said they increased bookings with Intelisys. Next came Sandler Partners (19%) and AppDirect (13%).