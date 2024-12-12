How Many TSDs Does the Average Tech Advisor Use?

Channel Futures' latest survey of technology advisors (agents) shows their tendency to diversify their books of business.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

December 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Agent usage of tech services distributors
Fauzi Muda/Shutterstock

The average technology advisor booked deals with two or more tech services distributors (TSDs) in the third quarter of 2024, according to a recent survey.

Channel Futures revealed results from its Q3 Market Outlook survey on Thursday. A new question focused on partners' relationships with TSDs, asking how many TSDs they sold with in Q3. The average answer was 2.9, with a median result of 2.

The results reflects a maxim many in the channel already know: Many tech advisors (agents) maintain relationships with multiple TSDs. Because agents receive ongoing commissions from past deals sold, many of them technically continue to do business with even more TSDs. But the survey's question focused on where partners placed business in Q3.

One-quarter of tech advisors (24%) were monogamous in the third quarter, using only one TSD for deals. A plurality (32%) split their business between two TSDs. Another 22% did business with three TSDs, and 12% did business with four TSDs. Two respondents selected "10 or more," which likely explains the variation between the median (2.0) and mean (2.9).

TSDs.png

How Tech Services Distributors Fared in Q3

Channel Futures each quarter asks partners to share with which TSDs they're doing more or less business. The largest grower in the third quarter was direct agreements that TAs formed with vendors. A recent article about cloud marketplaces touched on how many technology advisors (TAs) have gone outside the TSD portfolio for certain suppliers, especially in cybersecurity.

However, the survey shows the TSDs picking up more business from agents. Telarus saw the largest number of agents reporting increased business (29%), compared to 8% saying business decreased. Twenty-four percent of respondents said they increased their bookings with Avant in Q3, and 22% said they increased bookings with Intelisys. Next came Sandler Partners (19%) and AppDirect (13%).

Tsds_2.png

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

