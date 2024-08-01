Gradient MSP Releases Data-Powered Pricing Tool

Gradient MSP's new benchmark assessment tool will use data from 1,000 MSPs to help clients estimate appropriate pricing practices.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 1, 2024

New benchmark assessment tool from Gradient MSP
Gradient just released its MSP Pricing Benchmark Assessment, which will help IT service providers to price their products appropriately.

The MSP says the tool will compare the resale prices, costs and adoption rates of a company's products against data from 1,000 other MSPs — data that accounts for more than $7 billion in revenue. The software aims to help address any uncertainties that other MSPs may face around pricing since there can often be a lack of guidance for what is a reasonable price and what isn't.

Gradient's Colin Knox

The assessment tool "is a living product that will be out there forever, and will continue to improve and evolve over time," Gradient CEO Colin Knox told Channel Futures.

Canalys' Jay McBain

“One of the major challenges with running a profitable MSP is understanding the unit economics at both a macro and micro (local) level,” says Jay McBain, chief analyst for Canalys, an Informa company. (Informa also owns Channel Futures.) “Making sure the dozens of portfolio products are acquired at a competitive cost and then delivered at a price that the local market will bear is a game-changer.”

The benchmark assessment tool will be available for free due to support from vendors such as Auvik, Barracuda, Breach Secure Now, CyberFOX, DNSFilter, Huntress, Keeper Security, Liongard, N-able, NinjaOne, Sherweb, ThreatLocker, and TitanHQ.

Gradient MSP has launched several tools to help MSPs excel. Before this, there was the StackTracker analytics tool that offers automated and holistic data insights.

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

