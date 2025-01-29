Gigamon Honors Partners with Catalyst AwardsGigamon Honors Partners with Catalyst Awards

Gigamon is awarding some of its leading partners, recognizing top performers selling its deep observability products.

Gigamon announced its Catalyst Partner Program Award winners at its annual sales kickoff event. The company recognized the top performers among its 2,000 partners worldwide. The event revealed the company's plans for 2025 as well as recommendations for sales initiatives and marketing recommendations.

Gigamon's Dee Dee Acquista

Gigamon's Dee Dee Acquista

“As a channel-first organization, our global partners play a critical role as trusted advisors and cybersecurity experts, helping our customers to proactively strengthen their security posture,” said Dee Dee Acquista, VP of worldwide channel and alliances at Gigamon. “I’m thrilled to recognize these partners, as their domain expertise brings the Gigamon deep observability pipeline to customers across the world, helping leading organizations secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure and data.”

Gigamon Partner Awards

The Gigamon partner award recipients are as follows:

  • America Partner of the Year - Enterprise: WWT

  • America Partner of the Year - Public Sector: Blackwood

  • APAC Partner of the Year: Prescient

  • EMEA Partner of the Year: Vizst Technology

  • Technology Alliance Partner of the Year: ExtraHop

  • Innovation & Collaboration Partner of the Year: Technologent

  • Distributor of the Year, Americas: Arrow

  • Distributor of the Year, EMEA: Exclusive Networks

  • Top Gigamon Community Partner: Diego Perera of NetMetrix Solutions

Gigamon this week strengthened its commitment to the U.S. public sector by obtaining U.S. government and Department of Defense certifications for its deep observability pipeline solution.

