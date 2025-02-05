Dell Technologies has announced its 2025 Partner Program, with new incentives, a focus on collaboration and a more consistent tier structure.

The latest version of the Dell partner program will see titanium partners receive a new 2% Storage+ growth incentive when they meet quarterly targets. Dell has also introduced one of its largest investments in its Dell partner client PC business with an incremental 1.5% client growth incentive for titanium partners when they meet their quarterly client PC unit target.

“With these incentives, we’ll grow and win together,” said Dell’s chief partner officer Denise Millard.

Millard said Dell’s new AI PC portfolio will enable partners to capitalize on the upcoming PC refresh cycle.

“The client growth incentive, increased Client+ base rate eligibility and recognition of consumer products towards base rate eligibility will help partners meet customer demand,” she said.

Additionally, Dell will reward all metal tier partners with an incremental 4% Compete Select acquisition rebate when they win new business with Dell storage, data protection or Client+. The rebate is eligible for large, underpenetrated accounts, adding previously ineligible end users to acquisition rebate eligibility.

Encouraging Partners to Capitalize on AI, PC Refresh

Related:Meriplex, BlueAlly, D&H Nab Top SonicWall Partner Awards

Elsewhere, Dell is are investing in tools and resources to help partners accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

“We’re embedding AI in our solutions to make them more intelligent, enabling customers to run AI workloads on our products, supported by our services offerings," said Millard. "We’re giving partners access to AI-enabled architecture like the Dell AI Factory to help them build AI capabilities on our industry-leading portfolio. We’re co-engineering an open AI ecosystem with strategic partners so deployments are repeatable, scalable and drive time-to-value."

To that end, Dell is promoting the infrastructure that supports AI solutions including data management, power and cooling and networking. It is doubling down on its base incentive for AI networking with a 3X multiplier on the Dell PowerSwitch Z-series.

It has updated its Data Science & AI training competency to enable partners on its offerings across Dell AI Factory and on positioning Dell products for AI.

Dell Asset Recovery Services will help partners plan for the PC refresh by retiring legacy IT assets to drive environmental impact. To assist partners with increased metal-tier services revenue thresholds, Dell is retaining a 3X services-tier revenue accelerator for all storage-attached services. Partners selling Storage+ with services and storage-based Dell Apex subscriptions are best positioned to take advantage of this accelerator for next year’s metal tiering, said Millard.

Related:SolarWinds Partners Getting New Benefits

Millard also said Dell is equipping partners an energy efficiency calculator, messaging resources, an RFP portal tool, on-demand training and product carbon footprint reporting. It also refreshed its Sustainability Competency, which it launched last year, to help partners with efficiency conversations with their customers.

Dell ‘Easier To Do Business With’ for Partners

Finally, Millard said Dell has listened to partners’ feedback to make it easier for them to do business and engage with the vendor.

She reiterated Dell’s "partner first" strategy for storage, which has seen a 5X increase in Partner of Record storage accounts since launch.

“We’re also driving consistency in Dell seller compensation for our client business to be agnostic of route to market and to facilitate collaboration,” said Millard.

The channel leader highlighted in-tool intelligence, which showcases partner capabilities based on past customer account engagements, Partner-of-Record status and competency completions. This, she said, makes it easier for sales reps to identify partners to collaborate with.

Related:Broadcom-VMware Puts Partners On Notice: Time to ‘Level Up’

Millard also flagged competitively priced storage, client and server pre-configured bundles for faster quoting and expedited time to market.

Additionally, early this year, Dell will launch Incentive Simulator, enabling partners to calculate their prospective deal incentives and profit potential in the Incentives Center.