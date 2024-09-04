ConnectWise Reveals MSP Marketplace Revamp

The software provider has updated its platform to make buying and selling MSP-related solutions a lot easier on the ConnectWise marketplace.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 4, 2024

The ConnectWise Marketplace just got a big update. The provider of IT management software and MSP technology says the marketplace revamp will offer solutions for MSPs of all shapes and sizes.

The improved ConnectWise Marketplace will feature a sleeker design consistent with the main ConnectWise website. It boasts a catalog of more than 400 vendors, including those with ConnectWise Invent-certified integrations.

The marketplace also works hand-in-hand with ConnectWise Asio, the company's cloud-based platform that it built specifically for MSPs.

"We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced unified experience for ConnectWise Marketplace," said Chris Timms, SVP and GM of ecosystems at ConnectWise. "Our goal is to empower MSPs worldwide by providing them with access to certified and integrated solutions that drive their businesses forward. With this significant update to the marketplace and the open ecosystem, we are confident that MSPs will find even greater value in their partnership journey with ConnectWise."

The revamp of the ConnectWise Marketplace is just the latest in a series of updates unveiled by the company this year. It also released a collection of new security tools in June during IT Nation Secure.

ConnectWise told us earlier this year that it is primarily focused on providing for partners' future growth plans and ensuring they have the necessary tools to do so.

